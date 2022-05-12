Police appeal again for information in 7MB murder

Scene of murder on Seven Mile Beach early Thursday morning 28 April

(CNS): No further arrests have been made in the investigation into the murder of Caine Demetree Thomas (21), a former key crown witness in two trials relating to a home invasion who was gunned down on Seven Mile Beach last month. A spokesperson for the RCIPS said that detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward as it may help with their investigation. Two men arrested in North Side on Thursday, 28 April, the day of the murder, have since been released without charge.

Thomas’ body was discovered in an area of bushes along Seven Mile Beach close to White Sands Condos. Police believe he had left the home of a relative in George Town the night before his murder with another man for what the police said was a meeting with other men he knew. Shortly after his arrival, Thomas was shot multiple times. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police later found his car parked more than a mile from the crime scene at Cemetery Beach in West Bay.

At the time of the murder, the police said they had a good idea who was involved in his killing and that they believed the same gang of young men was involved in the murder of retired prisoner officer, Harry Elliott, at a gambling shop on Monday, 24 April, and at least nine armed robberies.

However, while several of these suspects have been arrested, so far just Justin Kyle Jackson (23) has been charged with the murder of Elliott. William Soto (20) has been charged with possession of a unlicensed firearm after he was arrested during a police pursuit on Friday 29 April.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930.