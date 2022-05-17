Panton: We can sell Cayman’s natural services

Mangrove wetlands (photo by Omari Rankin)

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said the Cayman Islands’ natural assets have real monetary as well as intrinsic value to the country that can be used to generate income, which in turn can be used to protect our environment. According to the set of ‘natural accounts’ that have been completed, the country’s natural resources are worth more than three billion dollars. Panton told CNS this isn’t just because they are beautiful or rare and fuel our tourism sector, but because of the climate services they can provide.

One possible example of this is selling the carbon-sequestering services of the Central Mangrove Wetlands, said Panton, Cayman’s first minister for sustainability and climate resiliency.

This idea goes beyond people and companies based in Cayman that want to offset their carbon footprint and could become a new green economic pillar for the jurisdiction if it offers services and creates vehicles that will allow corporations around the world to trade green credits.

Panton and his ministry recently secured a visit by economist Ralph Chami, the assistant director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and co-founder of Rebalance Earth, which advocates for integrating natural capital into economies. Chami delivered a series of presentations about a nature-positive economy and how communities can raise money by selling the services that nature, from elephants and whales to seagrass and trees, can offer mankind.

Panton said that the creation of an exchange market where carbon credits and sequestering services could be traded could be a perfect fit for the Cayman Islands.

“There are nascent trading platforms around the world, but a place like Cayman would be a very convenient place, an ideal location… to develop a platform like that,” he said. “We have the largest contiguous mangrove forest in the Caribbean and to be able to put a value on that other than working out what the opportunity cost is for developing or not developing, this creates a whole other paradigm that is filled with new potential,” he said.

Panton said this idea gave him optimism about how Cayman will be able to finance future conservation and the necessary climate mitigation and resilience we need to address.

During his presentations, Chami explained how value is placed on nature in a way that financial markets can understand. Faced with the dual existential risks of both climate change and the loss of biodiversity, he said that the economy and nature cannot be separate as it is not external to us.

Chami said these new natural services markets have emerged as the financial world finally realises that economies exist within nature. The aim now is to assess and evaluate the services that the natural world provides every day, from oxygen supply to consuming toxins, and how much that is worth, then create ways that people pay for those services in order to protect the plants and animals providing them and their habitats.

Chami explained in detail how one blue whale provides the equivalent of $3 million just in carbon-sequestering services to earth during its lifetime, so preserving the whale requires us to protect the oceans where it swims.

When corporations that contribute to climate change through carbon emissions face more and stricter regulations, forcing them to offset that impact on the planet, financial vehicles that allow them to fund mangrove or seagrass conservation worth trillions of dollars in sequestering services will become another element in the cost of doing business. Even now, without the stick of regulations, companies are increasingly aware of the need to show to customers they are ‘green’ and meeting sustainability goals.

Panton said Chami’s work and approach to nature-based markets shows how Cayman can use its own natural assets that we know have a significant economic value.

“The Chami presentation really put in context a way to utilise our natural assets” more than just as a tourism attraction tool, the premier said. “We can put a value on the services that the environment provides in terms of carbon sequestering and sell those services.”

While the government can now turn its attention to preserving seagrass beds and mangroves through natural markets on crown land, much of Cayman’s most important natural resources are in private hands.

Up until now, many local landowners have only seen their land in terms of its development value, which has resulted in the removal of massive areas of mangroves and primary forest habitat, as well as the dredging of seagrass beds. The real possibility that landowners could make money from preserving their land instead of developing could be a real sea-change for conservation here.