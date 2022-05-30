PACT preparing new policy on duty waivers
(CNS) The Cayman Islands Government is working on a new policy that is likely to upend the traditional approach to duty waivers and other concessions. Premier Wayne Panton told CNS that past administrations had given up revenue in exchange for jobs or to boost economic activity. But Cayman’s priorities have changed, he said, and PACT will be seeking ways to incentivize people towards sustainable, environmentally-friendly development or redevelopment, or to not develop at all.
Since coming into office, PACT has not offered waivers or concessions to any large developers. The premier said he wants to take a new approach that will encourage people to be greener, more sustainable and to do the right thing when building a home or embarking on a major project, which may include being given economic incentives not to touch pristine habitat.
Duty reductions or waivers will in future be given to developers for such actions as limiting any clearing they do, using only native plant species at a development site, and using green technologies to reduce the carbon footprint of a project.
Over the years governments have given away millions of dollars in duty fees and waivers, almost exclusively to large developers, to secure the investment and the jobs. But this policy received significant criticism when CNS embarked on a very long and challenging freedom of information request in 2020 to assess how much public money the government had given up to luxury condo developments that appeared to offer no benefit to local people.
Duty waivers had been given to FIN in South Sound, the beleaguered redevelopment of Treasure Island, and the slow-moving developments of Beach Bay and Pageant Beach. Even the Cayman Islands’ wealthiest developer, Dart, has received concessions over and above those in the controversial NRA deal.
The auditor general has been pressing the government for more than five years to roll out a clear and unambiguous concessions policy that will also provide for monitoring. While the finance ministry had written a draft policy during the previous administration, the PPM-led government stalled its implementation.
However, it is now clear that the new policy will be a very different animal. Panton told CNS that previous giveaways were not properly monitored, nor were they based on the right priorities. He said they were reviewing the policy “to create a sustainable development incentives framework” to encourage people to do the right thing.
“We have done a lot of things that we have never tracked. They sound, on the face of it, attractive in some respects, but if we don’t track them, what does it matter? They promise hundreds of jobs, but do we really need hundreds of jobs or do we need other things?”
He said the government wants to give concessions to developers who are taking a more sustainable approach, and he wants to tie this in with the anticipated climate change policy, which will be complete before the end of this year. The current climate risk assessment exercise is expected to outline what is needed to build resiliency, and it will be this, rather than trying to attract construction, that will fuel future concessions on duty or other fees.
Panton said he wanted to use fees and waivers as an incentive to create resilience and to begin confining development to already man-modified areas and redeveloping existing buildings to be more sustainable. The goal will be to only reward those who make energy-efficient buildings, use endemic plants and preserve habitats, and develop on man-modified rather than untouched land.
“Resiliency only works if it is joined up and everyone is resilient,” the premier told CNS.
Speaking at a Public Accounts Committee meeting last week about the problems relating to current concessions, Customs and Border Control Director Charles Clifford said that many given to major developers were ambiguous. He explained that in the past he has had to request clarification on the concessions policy as it is not always clear which items are to receive the duty waivers and for how long.
When it came to applying the policy, Clifford said that “we do the best that we can with the information we have available to us”.
Senior Assistant Financial Secretary Michael Nixon told PAC that concession agreements where the developer was required to provide jobs for local people were even more difficult to monitor and ensure compliance. He said that more often than not, the developers were not legally obligated to provide work for Caymanians but were merely asked to try.
“I have not seen concessions where they must employ [locals]. What I have seen is wording to the effect that they make every effort to employ Caymanians and that they report the breakdown of the labour… working on their jobs,” he said.
Nixon said it was this type of issue that they hoped would be addressed in the new concessions policy when it is rolled out. There would then be a formal structure to the concessions and their application, with the details captured in the agreements.
Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson told PAC that after some six years of delays in rolling out a concessions policy under the two PPM-led administrations, the PACT Government is now reviewing the draft policy. He said a committee had been formed that includes Premier Panton, Finance Minister Chris Saunders, Social Development Minister André Ebanks, Parliamentary Secretary Kathy Ebanks-Wilks and PACT Chief of Strategy Pilar Bush.
Category: development, Local News, Policy, Politics
Can we build a resilient, green, sustainable 50 story iconic masterpiece to make the speaker happy?
What they need to be reviewing are the non-profit “churches”.
People getting excited but this man has a way with long words that don’t actually say anything, “preparing”, “reviewing”, “re-incentivize”., “sustainable” etc. Commit to a date for goodness sake.
Yeah right. Another PACT / Panton soundbite. Watch the usual suspects still get the green light for everything.
More lip service to appease woters.
Excellent. And also, superb choice of illustrative photo – the famously vulgar monstrosity which epitomized the worst excesses of the former developer-cuddling government.
PPM are pirates just like UDP that gave away concessions like candies to a select few special friends, associates and party donors.
NCB are screwed now! PPM failed them by not forming the government so next lodge meeting should be fun.
Duty waivers shouldn’t be to encourage construction of residential development.
That said, I don’t think we need to create something that completely bans this as a possibility. Times are good right now but if we get into a multi-year recession there may one day be a need again to incentivize development. But certainly not in the last 7 or 8 years.
Duty waivers are fine for certain purposes – for example for charities trying to raise money for local causes, for medical equipment or supplies or for things like, oh, I don’t know, FRUITS AND VEGETABLES.
I wish Mr. Panton would come back down to earth – think practically about things that can help residents. Grandiose plans about sustainability are great, but you’re missing the low-hanging fruit.
Encourage people to switch to solar power. Get old gas guzzling vehicles off the road by encouraging local emission standards.
Clean up the dump. Lower duties on fresh food. Provide incentives for local farmers.
These are achievable goals that you should be focusing on.
Excellent !.
Party time.
lets see what people have to say about PACT now.. lmao
seeing that they are actually doing somethhing for the island unlike PPM greed
I’ll save them the time and effort. Here is what the new policy needs to say.
WE DON’T GIVE DUTY WAIVERS.
Waivers are a means to encourage development. What Cayman needs right now is less development, not more.
Developers, if your project won’t stand on its own merit without government handouts go elsewhere. Your project is flawed.
Cue the thumbs down from the greedy realtors.
Give local farmers duty-free concessions on equipment and supplies, reductions or waivers on WP fees for their workers and direct them to pass-on their savings to consumers!
That will likely provide more “stimulus” to local trade and business activity than giving waivers to millionaire developers, who build and hire no Caymanians during construction or thereafter!!
soon come waffle from no-plan-pact
@@;35Pm I’ll take a PACT waffle over a PPM rubber stamp anyday!
Let’s see the breakdown of what concessions Dart has received over and above those contained in the NRA Agreement.
This should be good.
And Michael Ryan?
Senior Assistant Financial Secretary Michael Nixon actually works??!! Seems like every time I walk into Cost-U-Less or A.L. Thompsons (especially) during the working day, he’s there!
Ah yes, the benefits of being married to the deputy head of the the Civil Service!
2:34 pm: am I to assume that you do not work?
Why the personal slander?
It sounds like you have a bone to pick.
You come across as nothing more than a troll.
Yeah, yeah, yeah
All smoke in mirrors
Nothing will be done as long as Mac is lurking
You clowns need to shut up as we need the developers and they need all the concessions they can get. Look at all Mr Dart has done for Cayman. Sir Alden will soon be back in power and then we will have a great economy again!
Weak troll, don’t you have end of year exams to be studying for? Fourth grade is going to be difficult for you.