PACT preparing new policy on duty waivers

Neon lights at FIN

(CNS) The Cayman Islands Government is working on a new policy that is likely to upend the traditional approach to duty waivers and other concessions. Premier Wayne Panton told CNS that past administrations had given up revenue in exchange for jobs or to boost economic activity. But Cayman’s priorities have changed, he said, and PACT will be seeking ways to incentivize people towards sustainable, environmentally-friendly development or redevelopment, or to not develop at all.

Since coming into office, PACT has not offered waivers or concessions to any large developers. The premier said he wants to take a new approach that will encourage people to be greener, more sustainable and to do the right thing when building a home or embarking on a major project, which may include being given economic incentives not to touch pristine habitat.

Duty reductions or waivers will in future be given to developers for such actions as limiting any clearing they do, using only native plant species at a development site, and using green technologies to reduce the carbon footprint of a project.

Over the years governments have given away millions of dollars in duty fees and waivers, almost exclusively to large developers, to secure the investment and the jobs. But this policy received significant criticism when CNS embarked on a very long and challenging freedom of information request in 2020 to assess how much public money the government had given up to luxury condo developments that appeared to offer no benefit to local people.

Duty waivers had been given to FIN in South Sound, the beleaguered redevelopment of Treasure Island, and the slow-moving developments of Beach Bay and Pageant Beach. Even the Cayman Islands’ wealthiest developer, Dart, has received concessions over and above those in the controversial NRA deal.

The auditor general has been pressing the government for more than five years to roll out a clear and unambiguous concessions policy that will also provide for monitoring. While the finance ministry had written a draft policy during the previous administration, the PPM-led government stalled its implementation.

However, it is now clear that the new policy will be a very different animal. Panton told CNS that previous giveaways were not properly monitored, nor were they based on the right priorities. He said they were reviewing the policy “to create a sustainable development incentives framework” to encourage people to do the right thing.

“We have done a lot of things that we have never tracked. They sound, on the face of it, attractive in some respects, but if we don’t track them, what does it matter? They promise hundreds of jobs, but do we really need hundreds of jobs or do we need other things?”

He said the government wants to give concessions to developers who are taking a more sustainable approach, and he wants to tie this in with the anticipated climate change policy, which will be complete before the end of this year. The current climate risk assessment exercise is expected to outline what is needed to build resiliency, and it will be this, rather than trying to attract construction, that will fuel future concessions on duty or other fees.

Panton said he wanted to use fees and waivers as an incentive to create resilience and to begin confining development to already man-modified areas and redeveloping existing buildings to be more sustainable. The goal will be to only reward those who make energy-efficient buildings, use endemic plants and preserve habitats, and develop on man-modified rather than untouched land.

“Resiliency only works if it is joined up and everyone is resilient,” the premier told CNS.

Speaking at a Public Accounts Committee meeting last week about the problems relating to current concessions, Customs and Border Control Director Charles Clifford said that many given to major developers were ambiguous. He explained that in the past he has had to request clarification on the concessions policy as it is not always clear which items are to receive the duty waivers and for how long.

When it came to applying the policy, Clifford said that “we do the best that we can with the information we have available to us”.

Senior Assistant Financial Secretary Michael Nixon told PAC that concession agreements where the developer was required to provide jobs for local people were even more difficult to monitor and ensure compliance. He said that more often than not, the developers were not legally obligated to provide work for Caymanians but were merely asked to try.

“I have not seen concessions where they must employ [locals]. What I have seen is wording to the effect that they make every effort to employ Caymanians and that they report the breakdown of the labour… working on their jobs,” he said.

Nixon said it was this type of issue that they hoped would be addressed in the new concessions policy when it is rolled out. There would then be a formal structure to the concessions and their application, with the details captured in the agreements.

Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson told PAC that after some six years of delays in rolling out a concessions policy under the two PPM-led administrations, the PACT Government is now reviewing the draft policy. He said a committee had been formed that includes Premier Panton, Finance Minister Chris Saunders, Social Development Minister André Ebanks, Parliamentary Secretary Kathy Ebanks-Wilks and PACT Chief of Strategy Pilar Bush.