One man arrested over gunshots, another on the run

(CNS): A 25-year-old man from West Bay was arrested Monday on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm, but police are on the lookout for a second man who fled when they arrived at an address in West Bay. The arrest was part of an investigation into reports made around 1:00 Monday morning that someone in a vehicle on Shedden Road, George Town, just west of Printers Way, had brandished a firearm and discharged multiple shots into the air, before driving off in the direction of North Sound Road.

The police located the vehicle involved at an address on Miss Daisy Lane, West Bay. When they approached the residence, one man fled. The 25-year-old man, who was found near the vehicle, was arrested and remains in custody. The vehicle was recovered by police to be forensically examined, but there was no indication that the gun that was fired in George Town has been found.

The matter remains under investigation and anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.