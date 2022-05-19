OfReg reviewing rules on ICT outage reporting

(CNS): OfReg has begun a public consultation on proposals to update the rules relating to reporting on outages of Information Technology and Communications (ICT) services by providers. It is mandatory for networks to report any issues with service provision but the utilities regulator said it believes the rules need updating to make information gathering more robust and the reporting of outages clearer by defining and differentiating between “planned” and “unplanned” outages.

The consultation paper and draft updated rules will allow anyone with sufficient interest or those likely to be affected by the rules an opportunity to comment before the rules are rolled out. While the service providers always take advantage of these consultations to lay out their position, it is important that customers also weigh in, since they are impacted by the eventual new regime.

Sonji Myles, Executive Director for Information at OfReg, said that under the existing rules the regulator has identified some areas that, in its view, require updating.

“The updates are necessary to better capture instances of outages on licensees’ networks and to better enable OfReg to determine whether any outages or repeated outages justify regulatory interventions or industry cooperation initiatives to prevent the recurrence of similar outages in the future,” he said.

This differentiation also clarifies whether an outage is reportable or not, allowing the reporting criteria to be tailored to specific ICT networks, services and licensees, and includes the requirement to notify customers where it is reasonable to do so, the regulator explained. In turn, robust reporting rules help OfReg determine what regulatory actions are required to minimise the impact of outages on customers and consumers.

The inclusion of requirements to notify customers of outages will help keep them appropriately informed, as one of OfReg’s main jobs is to protect the short- and long-term interests of consumers in relation to utility services, something that many people feel the regulator continues to do badly.

The consultation allows consumers an opportunity to say what would help them and improve their experience with the local ICT provision.

The paper and draft updated rules have already been sent to all OfReg operators and licence holders but the documents are also publicly available on the OfReg website. The consultation period is open for 30 days and all responses must be submitted to OfReg in writing by 5pm on 17 June 2022.

Submissions can be filed by e-mail to: consultations@ofreg.ky

Or by post to:

Utility Regulation and Competition Office

P.O. Box 10189

Grand Cayman KY1- 1002

CAYMAN ISLANDS

Or by hand or courier to:

Utility Regulation and Competition Office

3 rd Floor, Monaco Towers II,

11 Dr. Roy’s Drive, George Town,

Grand Cayman

CAYMAN ISLANDS