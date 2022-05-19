Official day of mourning set to bid farewell to Ms Sybil

Hon Sybil McLaughlin

(CNS): The first female National Hero and first Speaker of the House, Sybil McLaughlin, who died last week aged 93, will be given an official funeral spanning two days, starting on Thursday when she will lie in state at the House of Parliament before her funeral, followed by an official day of national mourning on Friday. Ms Sybil was the first clerk of the Legislative Assembly and the first woman to hold that job in the entire Commonwealth, and the only living Cayman Islands National Hero until her passing.

Given her iconic status in the development of the country, Ms Sybil will be given a nationwide warm farewell. The official funeral service will take place at Elmslie Memorial Church from 1pm Friday before a Hero’s Farewell at Heroes Square, with a 21 Gun Salute by the RCIPS. The final funeral procession will move from Heroes Square through South Church Street, onto Walkers Road, past Ms Sybil’s home and onward to Bodden Funeral Home. However, there will be no public graveside service.

The official funeral proceedings over both days will be broadcast live on the Cayman Islands Government YouTube and the CIGTV channels, as well as on Radio Cayman’s Breeze FM stations on 105.3 FM on Grand Cayman and on 91.9 FM in the Sister Islands.