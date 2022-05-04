OAG stands by report on Dubai and o’seas office failings
(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has found no breach of the Public Management and Finance Act (PMFA) following an investigation into a report by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG). But Sue Winspear told CNS she stands by the special audit she was asked to conduct on how the former administration and civil servants entered into deals and contracts relating to overseas offices and Cayman’s attendance at the Dubai Expo.
Winspear found examples of poor governance and administrative failings that amounted to breaches of the law, saved in the end only by a change in government and under-spending at the ministry.
In a statement released Tuesday evening, Manderson said he had concluded his internal investigation into the findings of the report, “The Dubai Expo and CI Overseas Offices – Examination of Potential Breaches of Legislation“, which focussed on what had happened immediately before and after the 2021 elections.
He said that the most serious finding by the OAG was that the Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs breached section 12 of the PMFA and the Constitution by spending funds that were not appropriated by Parliament.
Manderson determined during his investigation, based on financial reports available now that were not available to the OAG at the time, that sufficient funds were available to meet the costs associated with the Dubai World Expo and the opening of the overseas offices, so there was no breach of the law.
But Winspear’s special audit was a technical and nuanced report which found there were breaches of the Cayman Islands Constitution, the PMFA and the Public Service Management Act (PSMA), as well as irregularities around some of the human resource practices. She also found that clear guidance was lacking on how the civil service should implement government policies after an election had been called.
In the release Winspear accepted the specific point highlighted by the DG that technically there was no breach of PMFA as the funds requested for 2021 were not actually needed after all. However, she explained that things were more complicated than that. Funds had been requested at a time when the civil servants did not know there would be enough in the budget at the end of the year, otherwise they would not have made the request to Cabinet for the money.
“After the election, activities relating to the new overseas offices and Dubai World Expo were scaled back as a consequence of the different priorities of the new government, and so the actual costs were able to be funded from within the existing 2021 budget for that ministry,” she said, pointing to the under-spending because of that policy change.
“I prefaced my report by stating that I presumed the funds requested and agreed by Cabinet in January 2021 were both necessary and requested in good faith. The commitment to the additional staffing costs of course continues beyond 2021,” she said.
Winspear said that the ministry still committed the next government to spend money which they did not at the time know they would be able to meet.
The report stirred up considerable controversy, not least because it was leaked to CNS after several failed attempts to secure the document through official channels. Much was made of the leak by the deputy governor, Governor Martyn Roper and the PPM.
The DG said that the report raised material issues about the conduct of the civil service, and as such, it should have been treated with the highest level of confidentiality in order to allow the entire review process to conclude fairly. But the report itself made no mention of specific individuals and focused on the breaches, irregularities and poor governance in general.
It was when the DG’s office was given the report and an internal investigation was initiated that the focus switched to specific staff members at the ministry, in particular the Chief Officer Eric Bush, who oversaw all of the financial requests as well as the recruitment processes questioned by the auditors.
Winspear noted that she was asked to examine the facts, the chain of events and what took place. She had made no allegations against any specifically named individuals.
“I trade in facts,” Winspear told CNS, as she stated that she stood by the findings in her report. There have been calls on social media recently for an independent review of what happened by an outside entity, and the auditor general said she would welcome such a review because she was confident that her report was accurate, factual and would withstand scrutiny.
However, it is clear from the release issued by the DG on Tuesday that there will be no further action in relation to most of the issues raised, which have not been addressed.
Governor Roper, who had asked the auditor to take a look in the first place, said in the release that the deputy governor had “fully investigated” all the issues arising from the report and that his “investigation has been carried out comprehensively and objectively in the interests of fairness to all concerned”.
He added, “It is unfortunate that the press commentary after the leaking of the OAG report, and before the Deputy Governor’s full investigation was complete, led to inaccurate and skewed views being aired in public. Notwithstanding the findings of the Deputy Governor’s investigation, I am grateful to the OAG and Deputy Governor for ensuring that going forward the jurisdiction has learnt important lessons for the future.”
The main lesson that appears to have been learned is the need for clearer policies and practices relating to the role of civil servants and their ministers in the run-up to an election.
“As a consequence of this OAG report, we have now developed a formal policy entitled, ‘Period of Election Sensitivity’,” Manderson said. “Once approved by Cabinet, this guidance will provide clear information on how civil servants and ministers should conduct government business once an election has been called.”
Most of the issues that came to light in Winspear’s report were largely as a result of the election not going in the PPM’s favour. Given the findings, it is not surprising that the opposition has joined the chorus in condemning the leak. But were it not for a change in government, the audit office would not have found the irregularities.
In a statement about the deputy governor’s finding, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, who chairs the Public Accounts Committee, described Winspear’s report as inaccurate. McTaggart said she was incorrect in her findings and “wrongly concluded” that there was a spending breach.
Nevertheless, most of Winspear’s findings have remained unchallenged.
She told CNS that claims by the former administration that the circumstances surrounding the request for money for the overseas offices were exceptional were undermined by the statement by the opposition leader. McTaggart stated that the offices and the Dubai Expo were in the works for many months, so it is evident that they did not meet the criteria of exceptional circumstances required for the request to Cabinet for the funding.
Preoccupied by the leak rather than the questions raised by the auditor general about the chain of events and the failure to follow proper procedures as identified in the report, McTaggart said the exposure of the report caused “shameful repercussions”. He has also asked the deputy governor to complete an inquiry into how the document was leaked and who leaked it, and take appropriate action.
See the OAG report and press releases by the DG and the opposition in the CNS Library.
Asking for a friend. Has anyone looked into RCIPS finances/budget and how the commissioner is spending the money?
I bet Sue is getting on the Dan Dugay train when her contract comes up.
There are two kinds of people in the world, those who think that the government is looking out for them and those that think.
The lodge runs deep with this one
Rule of law! No laws were broken! Try again Mr leak the OAG report and Mr leak the stipend list. I hope every single person on the tourism stipend list remembers PACT because one of their ministers is famous around here for leaking confidential documents.
All of you screaming lodge please be advised that Wayne and Chris are also members
Say it isn’t so!!!!
Ahoy DG. Easter Island calling. Our most block-headed Moai has gone missing. Please send him back asap.
Cayman is a Land of many laws. But zero oversight.
In the release Winspear accepted the specific point highlighted by the DG that technically there was no breach of PMFA.
End of story! Thank you DG and AG. You both did the right thing.
Auditor General right. Deputy Governor wrong.
You mean “OAG”.
Wait. I stand by my report but admit that the most serious conclusion was technically not correct???
Sue Winspear for Governor!
I want to record my thanks to our DG. He knows that doing the right thing will not always be popular.
This is an absolute disgrace for a “world class” service
This entire pig is slathered with lipstick.
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
Cover up!
Did you really expect any better from Franz Manderson?
Manderson’s legacy is confirmed with this sad chapter of abuse by his most trusted CO and the excuses.
The FACT that in the end in 2022 the funds were not needed because of a change in the priority of a new Government does not change the FACT that at the time the actions were done in 2021 it was ILLEGAL I have lost all faith in the Deputy Governor and the Governor … but then, that’s Cayman for you… I’m sure if the CO was a Jamaican he would have been relieved of his position and sent back home immediately … Caymanians are NEVER wrong …
This immigration status Sword of Damocles which is held over everyone’s head is inhumane and cruel treatment!
So let me get this right is it only MPs actions that matter when it comes to accountability in government?
Governor and DG have embarrassed themselves with this bollocks!
Did you read…
What else would you really expect DG Manderson to say? No way he could or would ever criticize anything the Sir Alden and his main man EB ever did. Only one who will suffer will be the Ms Winspear.
Give um heck auditor…cayman oligarch’s….yur throne falling…go pact go…
I don’t think that these findings come as a surprise to anyone.
Stand firm Madam Auditor General! You have a proven track record of thoroughness, fairness and transparency. The public has had no reason to second guess your work.
No so much Franz Manderson’s and worse, Eric Bush’s!! They both need to go.
Your Excellency, the Civil Service can stand NO more “questionable” (being polite) incidents under this DG and retain any credibility!!
Please, NO one in the senior echelons of the CS should ever utter the words “world class” again!
Franz will not get his lodge brothers in trouble. Franz is one of them and not one of us. He needs to go. His time was up long ago!!! Totally useless!
and what did people expect from franz???
his failure is now complete.
any comment mr governor?
Franz protecting his best mate Eric as usual.
Disgraceful really.
“Sue Winspear told CNS she stands by the special audit she was asked to conduct on how the former administration and civil servants entered into deals and contracts relating to overseas offices and Cayman’s attendance at the Dubai Expo.”
Try put that in your pipe and smoke it DG 🤣
Time to start packing Governor Roper you dropped the ball
Thank you Auditor General for standing your ground and dealing with the facts.
The saddest part of this is grasping just how many people are still out there acting in concert to pave over transgressions, and the lengths they will go to insulate each other. With tenured high level civil servants authoring and approving these fact revisions, we are years away from the prospect of good transparent governance.
Governor and Deputy Governor are either complicit or indifferent!
Please resign Deputy Governor for love of country
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
The Cayman Islands Civil Service is a joke and all the deflection or poor decisions by the leadership proves it
But of course he would not. Fellow West Bayer and Fellow Brother (Lodge). EVERYBODY ELSE IS WRONG……..
Come on now if anyone expected a different outcome then your only fooling yourself.
Facts. Proven Facts……..
Eric Bush is the golden calf protected by DG and the Lodge how else can you explain all of this?
And his crappy security company that installed the traffic cameras should pay all the money back to CIG for shoddy workmanship.
Franz Manderson as Deputy Governor never fails to disappoint or insult the intelligence of the public
Eric and Franz deserve each other.
It is a joke to expect Franz to find his and Alden’s favorite CO that holds all their secrets guilty of anything.
O land of oft, fresh wheezes
Of illicit gains unfair
With opportunities for misappropriation literally ev’rywhere.
O sea of murky dealings,
Concealing the darkest news,
When ‘ere my thoughts sink downward,
I always think of you…
Franz, you really going take the fall for this?
Direct Rule please. Now. We simply cannot govern ourselves.
Franz, have your robust law-enforcers arrested the leakers of the stipend information yet? (Because they sure as hell haven’t arrested any of the people that are known by them to have defrauded the government).
Franz Manderson is the root problem in the civil service proven again by his decision making abilities
With Roper at the helm? No thank you.
Inmates should never be allowed to run the asylum.
#WorldClass
Roper let us all down to cover his guys. Very disappointed in his role in this latest civil service embarrassment.