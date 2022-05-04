OAG stands by report on Dubai and o’seas office failings

Then Premier Alden McLaughlin and his chief officer, Eric Bush, in London in November 2020

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has found no breach of the Public Management and Finance Act (PMFA) following an investigation into a report by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG). But Sue Winspear told CNS she stands by the special audit she was asked to conduct on how the former administration and civil servants entered into deals and contracts relating to overseas offices and Cayman’s attendance at the Dubai Expo.

Winspear found examples of poor governance and administrative failings that amounted to breaches of the law, saved in the end only by a change in government and under-spending at the ministry.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, Manderson said he had concluded his internal investigation into the findings of the report, “The Dubai Expo and CI Overseas Offices – Examination of Potential Breaches of Legislation“, which focussed on what had happened immediately before and after the 2021 elections.

He said that the most serious finding by the OAG was that the Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs breached section 12 of the PMFA and the Constitution by spending funds that were not appropriated by Parliament.

Manderson determined during his investigation, based on financial reports available now that were not available to the OAG at the time, that sufficient funds were available to meet the costs associated with the Dubai World Expo and the opening of the overseas offices, so there was no breach of the law.

But Winspear’s special audit was a technical and nuanced report which found there were breaches of the Cayman Islands Constitution, the PMFA and the Public Service Management Act (PSMA), as well as irregularities around some of the human resource practices. She also found that clear guidance was lacking on how the civil service should implement government policies after an election had been called.

In the release Winspear accepted the specific point highlighted by the DG that technically there was no breach of PMFA as the funds requested for 2021 were not actually needed after all. However, she explained that things were more complicated than that. Funds had been requested at a time when the civil servants did not know there would be enough in the budget at the end of the year, otherwise they would not have made the request to Cabinet for the money.

“After the election, activities relating to the new overseas offices and Dubai World Expo were scaled back as a consequence of the different priorities of the new government, and so the actual costs were able to be funded from within the existing 2021 budget for that ministry,” she said, pointing to the under-spending because of that policy change.

“I prefaced my report by stating that I presumed the funds requested and agreed by Cabinet in January 2021 were both necessary and requested in good faith. The commitment to the additional staffing costs of course continues beyond 2021,” she said.

Winspear said that the ministry still committed the next government to spend money which they did not at the time know they would be able to meet.

The report stirred up considerable controversy, not least because it was leaked to CNS after several failed attempts to secure the document through official channels. Much was made of the leak by the deputy governor, Governor Martyn Roper and the PPM.

The DG said that the report raised material issues about the conduct of the civil service, and as such, it should have been treated with the highest level of confidentiality in order to allow the entire review process to conclude fairly. But the report itself made no mention of specific individuals and focused on the breaches, irregularities and poor governance in general.

It was when the DG’s office was given the report and an internal investigation was initiated that the focus switched to specific staff members at the ministry, in particular the Chief Officer Eric Bush, who oversaw all of the financial requests as well as the recruitment processes questioned by the auditors.

Winspear noted that she was asked to examine the facts, the chain of events and what took place. She had made no allegations against any specifically named individuals.

“I trade in facts,” Winspear told CNS, as she stated that she stood by the findings in her report. There have been calls on social media recently for an independent review of what happened by an outside entity, and the auditor general said she would welcome such a review because she was confident that her report was accurate, factual and would withstand scrutiny.

However, it is clear from the release issued by the DG on Tuesday that there will be no further action in relation to most of the issues raised, which have not been addressed.

Governor Roper, who had asked the auditor to take a look in the first place, said in the release that the deputy governor had “fully investigated” all the issues arising from the report and that his “investigation has been carried out comprehensively and objectively in the interests of fairness to all concerned”.

He added, “It is unfortunate that the press commentary after the leaking of the OAG report, and before the Deputy Governor’s full investigation was complete, led to inaccurate and skewed views being aired in public. Notwithstanding the findings of the Deputy Governor’s investigation, I am grateful to the OAG and Deputy Governor for ensuring that going forward the jurisdiction has learnt important lessons for the future.”

The main lesson that appears to have been learned is the need for clearer policies and practices relating to the role of civil servants and their ministers in the run-up to an election.

“As a consequence of this OAG report, we have now developed a formal policy entitled, ‘Period of Election Sensitivity’,” Manderson said. “Once approved by Cabinet, this guidance will provide clear information on how civil servants and ministers should conduct government business once an election has been called.”

Most of the issues that came to light in Winspear’s report were largely as a result of the election not going in the PPM’s favour. Given the findings, it is not surprising that the opposition has joined the chorus in condemning the leak. But were it not for a change in government, the audit office would not have found the irregularities.

In a statement about the deputy governor’s finding, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, who chairs the Public Accounts Committee, described Winspear’s report as inaccurate. McTaggart said she was incorrect in her findings and “wrongly concluded” that there was a spending breach.

Nevertheless, most of Winspear’s findings have remained unchallenged.

She told CNS that claims by the former administration that the circumstances surrounding the request for money for the overseas offices were exceptional were undermined by the statement by the opposition leader. McTaggart stated that the offices and the Dubai Expo were in the works for many months, so it is evident that they did not meet the criteria of exceptional circumstances required for the request to Cabinet for the funding.

Preoccupied by the leak rather than the questions raised by the auditor general about the chain of events and the failure to follow proper procedures as identified in the report, McTaggart said the exposure of the report caused “shameful repercussions”. He has also asked the deputy governor to complete an inquiry into how the document was leaked and who leaked it, and take appropriate action.