Nineteen migrants land on Cayman Brac Thursday

Cuban vessel Thursday morning with seven on board (photo courtesy of the CBC)

Cuban vessel Thursday afternoon with 12 on board (photo courtesy of the CBC)

(CNS): A second Cuban vessel landed on Cayman Brac Thursday afternoon with nine men and three women on board, a few hours after a boat with six men and one woman arrived, bringing the total yesterday to 19. The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) said that the twelve migrants were spotted at around 3:45pm and the people aboard have since disembarked.

They are now being processed in accordance with established protocols, the CBC said, but did not report on the health of the migrants.

They bring the number of Cubans now being held by CBC to 182. Yesterday officials revealed that the Immigration Detention Centre is full and 23 of the Cubans who had arrived in Cayman since the start of this year are now being housed at the Elliott Conolly Civic Centre in Gun Bay, East End, while asylum claims or deportation orders are processed.