Mosquitos out in force after rain stalls prevention

Black salt marsh mosquito (Photograph by Sean McCann, University of Florida)

(CNS): The Mosquito Research and Control Unit has said that its usual prevention and mitigation efforts to keep the pest numbers down were limited through mid-April due to high winds and rain. As a result MRCU is warning the public to “expect significantly higher numbers of mosquitoes” this week as a result of that wet weather. While aerial larviciding operations in most areas flooded have resumed adult mosquitoes are still expected to be emerging over the next ten days.

People can expect a miserable time day and night as the large day-biting mosquito species known as the dark ricefield mosquito or the glades mosquito (Psorophora columbiae) has already emerged from flooded grassland areas, and adult black salt marsh mosquito (Aedes taeniorhynchus) are also causing a biting nuisance. This species can occur in very high numbers and is the primary nuisance mosquito in the Cayman Islands.

The MRCU has continued aerial larviciding operations targetting the larvae, but as of Monday the focus switched to the adults doing the biting. Despite these efforts, the numbers are expected to remain high for at least the next week or so.

Director Alan Wheeler apologised for the emergence and the obvious inconvenience. “We can assure the public that the MRCU is actively working to minimise the impact of mosquitoes,” he said.

In the meantime, people are urged to minimise outdoor activities between 7pm and 9pm but when outside apply a DEET or Picaridin-based repellent. The public is also reminded that dog heartworm is transmitted by mosquitoes and poses a significant health risk to dogs.