More predictions for busy storm season, radar still out

(CNS): With just about four weeks to go until the start of the 2022 hurricane season, more forecasters are predicting a busy six months for the Atlantic with at least 22 storms, half of which are likely to become hurricanes. But Cayman could still be without its radar, which has been out of operation for many months because of a missing part, and the Cayman Islands National Weather Service still does not know when the system will be repaired.

However, CINWS Director General John Tibbetts said there are other ways for his team to make accurate forecasts.

“We are in contact with the manufacturing company but we don’t have any firm dates as to when the radar will be operational,” Tibbetts said. “Our forecasters will utilize any and all other tools at their disposal to ensure minimal impact on forecasting.”

While the hurricane season officially starts on 1 June, for the last seven years a storm has formed in May somewhere in the Atlantic.

IBM’s The Weather Company has predicted an above-average hurricane season with 20 named storms, four of which will become major hurricanes. Dr Todd Crawford, the author of that outlook, said the season could best be summarized as “active, similar to 2021, nothing like 2020.” The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season had 21 named storms and seven hurricanes and was the most active season on record.

The first early forecast from CSU predicted at least nine hurricanes, including four major ones, making landfall.

The Climate Adaptation Center, based in Sarasota, a relatively new player on the hurricane forecasting scene, focused on how climate change is extending the length of the hurricane season as well as causing larger storms that both form and intensify more quickly.

According to its 2022 hurricane season forecast, there will be at least 22 named storms. Between nine and eleven are forecast to develop into hurricanes and five of which could be major. A main contributing factor is the rising ocean temperatures. “Our entire area of interest is already warm enough to spawn tropical storms and it’s only mid-April,” CAC Director Bob Bunting said.

“There is a warm loop current in the Gulf of Mexico that is already 4°C warmer than normal and the same can be said for the SW FL coastal areas, the Bahamas and the Atlantic east of the Bahamas. Any storm traveling or forming over these areas will get a big energy boost. It is this condition that can fuel the rapid intensification of storms from tropical storm to major hurricane in a day or so. Only in a climate-warmed world can this happen as often and fast as it has been in recent years,” Bunting said.