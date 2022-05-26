More Cubans arrive on Brac in badly damaged boat

0 Comments
Bits of the migrants’ boat on the ironshore of Cayman Brac

(CNS): Four Cuban men landed on Cayman Brac at about 11:30 Wednesday night, but their vessel was very badly damaged as it crashed onto the ironshore, Customs and Border Control said in a press release. The four migrants, who are being processed in accordance with established protocols, were trying to get to Grand Cayman but bad weather pushed their boat to Cayman Brac, a spokesperson for the CBC said.

