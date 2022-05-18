Mendoza jailed for 7 days for blocking Adams’ access

Lissa Lane when it was blocked by boulders

(CNS): The latest courtroom episode in the long-running land dispute between the family of former minister Mike Adam and their neighbours, Wilson and Deaven Mendoza, ended Tuesday with a judge sending Wilson Mendoza to jail for a week. The bitter feud, caused largely by Mendoza’s refusal to accept the Adam family’s prescriptive rights to cross his land, finally turned in their favour after the court acted to uphold the law where other authorities have so far failed.

During the civil hearing, which related to Mendoza’s breach of a February court order directing him to stop blocking Lissa Lane and the Adam family’s vehicular access to their West Bay property, Acting Justice Alistair Walters told Mendoza that ignoring a court order was very serious. As he ordered him to serve seven days in jail, the judge warned him that it would be longer if he didn’t stop blocking the road.

The Adams’ right to access their property across land now belonging to Mendoza and other neighbours who have facilitated his relentless blocking of the road has existed for more than 40 years. In court, Waide DaCosta, who was acting for the Adam family, argued that Mendoza was fully aware of the implications of his actions when he breached the terms of the existing injunction.

During the more than five-year dispute the police have failed to enforce the law and protect the Adams’ rights, except for one isolated incident when the ordeal endured by the family almost came to blows. Even then the police opted to prosecute Adam and his son for using bad language and pushing Mendoza rather than dealing with the cause of the problem, namely Mendoza’s persistent and continued blocking of the right of way.

But on Tuesday the judge spelled things out for Mendoza.

Afterwards, Cindy Adam told CNS on behalf of her parents, Mike and Lissa Adam, “The judgment handed down yesterday gives us all hope that there is still justice in these islands and those going through a similar situation should not give up just yet. It may be delayed justice, but it’s justice nevertheless and all in God’s timing. As we remember Proverbs 3:5-6: ‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight’.”

Thanking the community for their continued support from the beginning of this ordeal, Cindy Adam said, “It has not been an easy journey and there is still more to overcome but knowing that we do have the support and prayers of the community and our other long-standing kind and caring neighbours helps us to face another day and that this too shall pass.”

Focusing on her parents and looking forward to one day putting the entire case behind the family so they can “live in peace again as we once did”, she explained that the case was still moving through the courts and was in the “capable hands of our attorney, Mr Waide DaCosta”.

The family is continuing the fight to have this vehicular access declared a public road, as they believe this is the only sure way to get their troublesome neighbours to accept the vehicle right of way (VROW), which came with the property when the Mendozas bought the West Bay parcel where they now live.

The ruling has important implications for other cases of access rights that are winding their way through the courts, adding to the growing legal precedent and highlighting the need for government to address the significant remaining gaps in the laws relating to this issue.