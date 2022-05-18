Mendoza jailed for 7 days for blocking Adams’ access
(CNS): The latest courtroom episode in the long-running land dispute between the family of former minister Mike Adam and their neighbours, Wilson and Deaven Mendoza, ended Tuesday with a judge sending Wilson Mendoza to jail for a week. The bitter feud, caused largely by Mendoza’s refusal to accept the Adam family’s prescriptive rights to cross his land, finally turned in their favour after the court acted to uphold the law where other authorities have so far failed.
During the civil hearing, which related to Mendoza’s breach of a February court order directing him to stop blocking Lissa Lane and the Adam family’s vehicular access to their West Bay property, Acting Justice Alistair Walters told Mendoza that ignoring a court order was very serious. As he ordered him to serve seven days in jail, the judge warned him that it would be longer if he didn’t stop blocking the road.
The Adams’ right to access their property across land now belonging to Mendoza and other neighbours who have facilitated his relentless blocking of the road has existed for more than 40 years. In court, Waide DaCosta, who was acting for the Adam family, argued that Mendoza was fully aware of the implications of his actions when he breached the terms of the existing injunction.
During the more than five-year dispute the police have failed to enforce the law and protect the Adams’ rights, except for one isolated incident when the ordeal endured by the family almost came to blows. Even then the police opted to prosecute Adam and his son for using bad language and pushing Mendoza rather than dealing with the cause of the problem, namely Mendoza’s persistent and continued blocking of the right of way.
But on Tuesday the judge spelled things out for Mendoza.
Afterwards, Cindy Adam told CNS on behalf of her parents, Mike and Lissa Adam, “The judgment handed down yesterday gives us all hope that there is still justice in these islands and those going through a similar situation should not give up just yet. It may be delayed justice, but it’s justice nevertheless and all in God’s timing. As we remember Proverbs 3:5-6: ‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight’.”
Thanking the community for their continued support from the beginning of this ordeal, Cindy Adam said, “It has not been an easy journey and there is still more to overcome but knowing that we do have the support and prayers of the community and our other long-standing kind and caring neighbours helps us to face another day and that this too shall pass.”
Focusing on her parents and looking forward to one day putting the entire case behind the family so they can “live in peace again as we once did”, she explained that the case was still moving through the courts and was in the “capable hands of our attorney, Mr Waide DaCosta”.
The family is continuing the fight to have this vehicular access declared a public road, as they believe this is the only sure way to get their troublesome neighbours to accept the vehicle right of way (VROW), which came with the property when the Mendozas bought the West Bay parcel where they now live.
The ruling has important implications for other cases of access rights that are winding their way through the courts, adding to the growing legal precedent and highlighting the need for government to address the significant remaining gaps in the laws relating to this issue.
Category: Courts, Crime, Local News
Finally this unneighborly neighbor received what he deserves. The tactics of this man have caused much anguish and hardship to the Adam family who have used Lissa Lane since purchasing their home over 30 years ago.
It’s about time some justice was served. I don’t think a week was nearly enough, however perhaps it will serve as a warning and cause a behavioural change.
As the saying goes “time is longer than rope”. It is an outright shame that this issue has been going on for so long. I am glad that the judge has ruled in favour of the Adam family. However, he should have gotten a much longer prison time. I hope that while Mr. Mendoza is there that he will reflect on his life and realise that when he leaves this earth that piece of land will be left behind. Why wear yourself out while making others lives so miserable.
In fairness, we also know there are those willing to engineer or restrict conveniences/access, or shortcut procedure, perhaps even unlawfully (like Calicos toilets or beach easements) and get away with those things for a very long period of time. Registered Survey records at Lands and Survey should be kept up to date, so they can be relied upon to be settle access and PLA disputes. Unfortunately those records are often decades out of date.
FINALLY a sensible decision from the Cayman courts. Mendoza thinks he is above the law and acts like a bully. Next time give a month in northward to chill out!
Amen.
The sentence should be 7 years
About bloody time.
People who come here and flaunt our laws should be dealt with severely not only for their actions but as an example to others that it will not be tolerated.
But those from here who do the same should be ignored, like the Minister of Health and the Premier for example.
Oh for the love of GOD give it a rest.
Anyone breaking the law should be dealt with in the same manner – or do you think otherwise? Who cares where he came from? A crime is a crime.