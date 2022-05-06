Men injured after being hit by speeding car

(CNS): Police are looking for witnesses to a hit and run in Bodden Town on Tuesday night following an altercation between several people on Hillside Court at around 10:45pm. One man received a broken leg and another cuts and bruises to his leg when a light-coloured sedan which was speeding away from a fight collided with a parked car, then struck the men before driving away from the scene. The car was driven by a woman and had at least two passengers, including a teenager who was involved in the fight.

When the car arrived in the area, the young man had exited the vehicle and confronted another man at the location, with whom he was reported to have been having a dispute on social media, the police said. An altercation ensued, which resulted in other men at the location becoming involved. The teenager returned to the vehicle which then sped off, hitting another car and the men as it went.

Emergency services took both injured men to hospital and they have been treated released. The matter remains under investigation.

The police said they have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of causing fear and provocation of violence and use of an ICT service to defraud, annoy, harass or threaten in relation to the incident. He has since been granted bail. Police are appealing for the driver and the other passengers of the sedan to come forward.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.