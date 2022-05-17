Man admits having gun at George Town bar

Prison van at the courthouse

(CNS): Patrick Derval Williams (26), who was arrested in March during a police raid close to Archie’s Bar in George Town, off Shedden Road, has admitted having an unlicensed loaded revolver. When he appeared in Grand Court Friday, Williams pleaded guilty to having both the gun and ammunition and is now facing at least seven years in prison when he is sentenced in July. Williams, who is in custody, was arrested after he tried to run away during the bust. When he was apprehended by the officers, the weapon was found in his waistband.

Williams is no stranger to guns and was involved in a pistol-whipping fight with a man outside Wellie’s Cool Spot in 2020. As noted in court, Williams and Ivan Malik McField were caught on CCTV “bashing each other over the heads” with the firearms during a dispute over a girl.