Local photographers capture lunar eclipse

Photo by Jadon Williams

Photo by Jadon Williams

Photo by Jadon Williams

(CNS): Some fantastic images of the lunar eclipse were shared across social media platforms on Sunday night after amateur and professional photographers in the Cayman Islands were out in force to document the rare lunar eclipse. The photographs above were taken by UCCI student Jadon Williams in Bodden Town with a DSLR camera.

Despite the cloudy weather, the total eclipse was visible throughout the process across all three islands, with passing clouds adding to the free show. The eclipse happened on a super-moon when the earth’s satellite is at its closest point, which added to the ‘wow’ factor of this rare event.

The eclipse began around 8:30pm with the maximum eclipse happening just after 11pm. The earth completely passed between the sun and the moon by about 2am.