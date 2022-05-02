Local man dies after Smith Cove swim

| 02/05/2022 | 2 Comments
Cayman News Service
Smith Cove, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A 75-year-old Caymanian man from George town died on Saturday afternoon at Smith Cove after he got into difficulties during a swim in the sea. Other people at the popular beach noticed that he was in distress and brought him back to shore unconscious.

The emergency services were called and he was immediately taken to the George Town hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Category: Local News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    02/05/2022 at 2:17 pm

    Sorry to hear about this.
    Condolences to his family and friends.

    17
    1
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    02/05/2022 at 12:26 pm

    Very unfortunate.

    11
    2
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»