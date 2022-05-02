Local man dies after Smith Cove swim
(CNS): A 75-year-old Caymanian man from George town died on Saturday afternoon at Smith Cove after he got into difficulties during a swim in the sea. Other people at the popular beach noticed that he was in distress and brought him back to shore unconscious.
The emergency services were called and he was immediately taken to the George Town hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.
Category: Local News
Sorry to hear about this.
Condolences to his family and friends.
Very unfortunate.