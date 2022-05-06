Kids threatened with arrest over vandalism at CB

(CNS): A number of young people are being threatened with arrest for destructive behaviour in Camana Bay. RCIPS community policing officers said they have been working with the property management at the Dart-owned town to address “escalating occurrences of anti-social behaviour carried out predominantly by groups of youths at Camana Bay”. Police said CCTV footage and photo evidence shows vandalized toilets, chairs thrown into the waterways, golf carts commandeered and crashed into obstacles, and groups of youths on bikes holding up traffic by performing dangerous stunt acts along the main streets of the town centre.

“Some of this activity is about kids looking for somewhere to congregate to practice tricks and ride their bikes in an environment that is safe and accessible, and Camana Bay is attractive to young bike riders in this respect,” said RCIPS Commander of Community Policing, Inspector Leslie Laing-Hall.

“However, the behaviour of these groups of youths has gone well beyond riding bikes with friends, and at the extreme end, these kids are committing acts that break the law and make them liable for arrest, not to mention the lack of consideration shown towards the community that visits Camana Bay.”

Because of the escalation of this behaviour, the RCIPS and members of the Camana Bay property management team met with the parents of the children involved. However, the youngsters have apparently continued to behave badly. As a result, as well as continuing to talk with parents, police will be increasing their presence at Camana Bay, supporting the on-site security guards.

“We don’t want to see these young people arrested, but this anti-social behaviour and destruction of private property must stop. If we catch anyone breaking the law, they will have to face the consequences of their actions,” Inspector Laing-Hall said. Just last weekend, the RCIPS arrested two youths for drug-related offences at Camana Bay.

Jeffrey Wight, the Senior Property Manager at Dart said the area is a place for everyone. “Anti-social behaviour affects the whole community and needs us all to work together to ensure that Camana Bay is a safe and welcoming place where all are treated respectfully,” he said.

“We are exploring a variety of solutions with the RCIPS from an increased police and security presence to dedicated gathering spaces for young people where they can release their energy without disrupting other visitors,” Wight added, as he gave his backing to the police enforcing the law.