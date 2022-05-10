Jubilee celebration events get underway

Queen Elizabeth II

(CNS): Various events, projects and programmes are already underway as Cayman counts down towards the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on the monarch’s official birthday weekend early next month. Most of the events are free with family-friendly activities, such as the commemorative exhibit that began on Commonwealth Day in the foyer of the Parliament and the Song and Jingle Competition. During the Discovery Day holiday weekend, one of the many events is the charity Auto Show in downtown George Town.

The Jubilee weekend events will be launched with the lighting of beacons on Cayman Brac at Christopher Columbus Gardens and at Pedro St. James on Grand Cayman, and end with the Queen’s Birthday Garden Party on the grounds of Government House and a fireworks display that evening.