Jamaica to supply more food in new deal with Cayman

Mangelwurzel beets grown at Beacon Farms

(CNS): The Cayman Islands will be importing more plantain, breadfruit, soursop and ackee from Jamaica as part of a new import-export arrangement. Following a recent visit to the neighbouring island, Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks approved a broadened list of agricultural produce from Jamaica to improve Cayman’s food security, saying that the new arrangement would give Cayman direct access to high-quality fresh produce.

“With the ongoing and increasing threats to global food supplies, from climate change to the war in Europe, expanding intra-regional trade within the Caribbean is critical to our food security and economic stability,” he said. He noted that demand for some of the produce now added to the list of permissible imports has exceeded what is grown locally. “Until sufficient supply is produced locally, Jamaica offers a good alternative as it is closer than other countries from which we import similar items.”

However, the government is also encouraging local farmers and the ministry will continue to provide them with the resources needed to strengthen their resilience to boost the islands’ food security.

Local farmers are also becoming more innovative. Beacon Farms in North Side, a non-profit organisation that provides jobs and training to Caymanians in recovery from substance abuse, recently harvested its first crop of mangelwurzels. This is a large root vegetable from the same family as red and sugar beets and Swiss chard. Commonly used as cattle fodder, both the leaves and roots are edible for humans, too.

Although mangelwurzels are typically grown in temperate climates, the Beacon Farms team successfully trialled a winter crop in their research and development garden this year and has plans to plant more extensively in their commercial fields next year.

“Mangels are a robust and versatile crop that grows well in Cayman’s soil and climate. If we can farm on a larger scale, mangels could help improve food security in our islands by providing a local food source for livestock and a nutritious vegetable for human consumption,” said Beacon Farm Chief Operating Officer Sandy Urquhart. “Developing our capacity to produce a locally-grown, nutritious animal fodder will reduce our dependence on importing from overseas.”

Expanding imports from Jamaica as Cayman pushes to increase its own stock is an obvious solution and continues a long-standing trading relationship spanning over 20 years, facilitating the import of agricultural commodities from Jamaica to the Cayman Islands in accordance with international standards.

Under the agreed import conditions, all exporters from Jamaica must have a valid import permit from the Department of Agriculture to Jamaica’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries’ Plant Quarantine’s produce inspection officers. The produce must be sourced from farms registered and certified by Jamaica’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

All commodities intended for entry into the Cayman Islands must be inspected and certified to be of good quality, clean, and free of pests, soil and foreign matter by authorised officers from Jamaica’s Produce Inspection Division at approved packing houses or at the designated export complex.

Consignments must be accompanied by a valid phytosanitary certificate that is issued and signed by an officer of the National Plant Protection Organisation of Jamaica. They are subject to inspection on arrival by officers in the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Health Inspection Services Unit.