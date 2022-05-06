Jackson charged with gambling shop murder

Scene of murder on School Road, Monday 25 April

(CNS): Justin Kyle Jackson (23) has finally been tracked down by police and charged with the murder of former prison officer Harry Elliott (63) at an illegal gambling den in George Town on Monday, 25 April. When he appeared in court Friday, Jackson was also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm following last week’s manhunt. The West Bay man, who has been dodging police for at least two weeks, was remanded in custody as investigations continue.

Justin Kyle Jackson

Police seized one firearm from the car Jackson was in last Friday night when he and Eric William Soto were subject to a stop and search. But Jackson was said to be carrying another handgun when he fled from police, the RCIPS has not said if any more weapons have been taken from him since his arrest on Wednesday. Soto has since been charged.

“This arrest and charge is a significant milestone towards getting justice for the victim and his family and disrupting recent incidents of serious criminal activity in Cayman,” Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said following Jackson’s court appearance. Jackson is expected to return to court next Friday in connection with the murder and firearms charges.

Harry Elliott

Elliott was killed minutes after he arrived at the gambling shop on School Road. At the time of the murder, police said that masked men were seen on CCTV entering the premises immediately after Elliott. Two minutes later, after shots were fired, both men were seen running away from the shop. When police arrived at the scene following a 911 call they found Elliott alone on the premises lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

A few days later, Caine Thomas, a former key crown witness was gunned down on Seven Mile Beach in the early hours of Thursday, 28 April, after he left his George Town home to meet with men he knew. Police said that they believe that a gang of around six men, which includes Jackson, were connected to this murder as well as that of Elliott and are responsible for around nine recent armed robberies.

Two men were arrested in connection with Thomas’ murder but have since been released on police bail.