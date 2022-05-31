Hurricane season opens as storm brews in Caribbean

NOAA satellite image of the Caribbean (See full image here)

(CNS): The remnants of Hurricane Agatha in the Eastern Pacific, which drenched resorts on Mexico’s southern coast on Monday, are now merging with other systems, brewing up stormy weather in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, just as the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season opens.

The US National Hurricane Center said a large, complex area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula in a couple of days, which could become a tropical depression as it moves northeastward. Regardless of development, heavy rain is expected across the Cayman Islands this week.

The bad weather is very likely to impact the planned celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, especially the airshow scheduled for Friday. CNS has asked officials about the plans and the government is expected to issue public notices sometime today.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service circulated a severe weather notice warning of strong winds over the holiday weekend and up to three inches of rain on Friday and Saturday.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season official starts Wednesday, and by the weekend we could be looking at Tropical Storm Alex, the first of what is predicted by all forecasters to be a busy season.

Days expected to be most significantly impacted: