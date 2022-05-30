HSA starts training eight Caymanian EMTs
(CNS): Eight Caymanians with various backgrounds are training to help save lives by becoming emergency medical technicians (EMTs) through the Health Services Authority’s fully funded EMT Training Programme. The trainees were chosen from the 73 applicants who registered during a competitive admission process that included a written exam, a physical assessment, and a panel interview.
“The HSA’s EMT Training Programme is a great opportunity for us to invest locally, providing an avenue for our Caymanians to join the profession of EMS and change lives together as a community,” EMS Manager Stephen Duval said in a press release. He explained that the service demands of the HSA’s EMS system continue to increase with diverse needs. In 2021 EMS responded to over 8,000 911 calls for service compared to 6,714 in 2019.
“Building the capacity to meet the needs of our patients is essential,” he said. “Equipping our people with the necessary skills and knowledge in emergency care through this training will further support the HSA’s plans to expand our EMS services to the eastern districts to significantly improve response time of our ambulance in critical lifesaving situations.”
The trainees are expected to complete the programme in August.
The programme is accredited in the United States by the Commission on Accreditation for Prehospital Continuing Education (CAPCE), enabling students to sit for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) exam. This credentialing allows students greater mobility to progress clinically to the Advanced EMT or Paramedic level.
The programme’s curriculum includes anatomy and physiology, oxygen therapy, basic life support (BLS) management, patient assessments, airway management, pediatric and obstetrical emergencies, trauma assessment, safe handling and moving, and emergency response driving.
I was curious, so I looked up.
✅“ The basic difference between EMTs and paramedics lies in their level of education and the kind of procedures they are allowed to perform. While EMTs can administer CPR, glucose, and oxygen, paramedics can perform more complex procedures such as inserting IV lines, administering drugs, and applying pacemakers.”
✅“ Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) students complete a course that is a minimum of 170 hours in length. EMTs are educated in assessing a patient and determining if any life threatening injuries or illnesses may be present.”
✅“ An EMT can administer treatments and procedures that may save the life of the patient.”
✅When EMTs reach the patient that needs care, they will have to evaluate and examine them. They will also have to determine what kind of care the patient needs in this moment before they reach the hospital.
✅They must have a strong knowledge of all the medical equipment and treatments available to them as EMTs so they can make an educated decision on which is best for the patient.
✅Then, they must document what the patient’s current condition is (such as an injury or illness), other pertinent information, which treatment they administered, and how the patient reacted.
✅It’s also crucial that they abide by patient confidentiality rules.