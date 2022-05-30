HSA starts training eight Caymanian EMTs

EMT trainees undergo a course in bag valve mask (BVM)

(CNS): Eight Caymanians with various backgrounds are training to help save lives by becoming emergency medical technicians (EMTs) through the Health Services Authority’s fully funded EMT Training Programme. The trainees were chosen from the 73 applicants who registered during a competitive admission process that included a written exam, a physical assessment, and a panel interview.

“The HSA’s EMT Training Programme is a great opportunity for us to invest locally, providing an avenue for our Caymanians to join the profession of EMS and change lives together as a community,” EMS Manager Stephen Duval said in a press release. He explained that the service demands of the HSA’s EMS system continue to increase with diverse needs. In 2021 EMS responded to over 8,000 911 calls for service compared to 6,714 in 2019.

“Building the capacity to meet the needs of our patients is essential,” he said. “Equipping our people with the necessary skills and knowledge in emergency care through this training will further support the HSA’s plans to expand our EMS services to the eastern districts to significantly improve response time of our ambulance in critical lifesaving situations.”

The trainees are expected to complete the programme in August.

The programme is accredited in the United States by the Commission on Accreditation for Prehospital Continuing Education (CAPCE), enabling students to sit for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) exam. This credentialing allows students greater mobility to progress clinically to the Advanced EMT or Paramedic level.

The programme’s curriculum includes anatomy and physiology, oxygen therapy, basic life support (BLS) management, patient assessments, airway management, pediatric and obstetrical emergencies, trauma assessment, safe handling and moving, and emergency response driving.