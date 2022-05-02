Hospital COVID admissions double over the weekend
(CNS): There were about 1,130 active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands Monday morning with nine people now admitted to hospital, an increase of five patients since Friday. The seven-day rolling average case number for Monday also increased to 87. Over the last five days, 417 people have reported positive for SARS-CoV-2, including 36 on the Sister Islands as the virus numbers keep climbing.
In the updated regulations rolled out on Friday, social gathering limits were dropped for outside events and indoor ones increased to 750. The increase in case numbers was blamed for retaining the mask mandate.
The world has moved on. Unmask people already!
And our health service is managing fine. Hospitalisations will have to reach 50 for it to be of any concern.
At worst of covid it hit low 20s here.
We are living with normal risk of resp illness associated with sick and old.
Time to move on and stop the drama
Yeh that mask mandate really works eh?
How many admissions over the weekend for heart disease, diabetes, stroke etc due to being obese?
Surprise, surprise!
Again no vaccination figures on the new intakes.
Unmask our children now!
Nah. Better to keep the children down scholastically and socially so the MPs can pretend they are smarter and more personable.