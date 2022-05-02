Hospital COVID admissions double over the weekend

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): There were about 1,130 active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands Monday morning with nine people now admitted to hospital, an increase of five patients since Friday. The seven-day rolling average case number for Monday also increased to 87. Over the last five days, 417 people have reported positive for SARS-CoV-2, including 36 on the Sister Islands as the virus numbers keep climbing.

In the updated regulations rolled out on Friday, social gathering limits were dropped for outside events and indoor ones increased to 750. The increase in case numbers was blamed for retaining the mask mandate.