Home gardeners snap up free DoA class

Participants in the home gardening training sessions

(CNS): Places on a free four-week training session offered by the Department of Agriculture, aimed at introducing and equipping homeowners with the skills necessary to develop home gardens, were snapped up as soon as the official registration opened. With many people worried about supply chains, food quality and costs, more and more residents are trying their hand at cultivating their own fruit and veg. Officials told CNS that the class was oversubscribed and as a result they are looking at running another course.

The four Saturday morning sessions began last weekend with the 30 lucky people who secured one of the free spots at the Stacey Watler Pavilion at the Agriculture Ground in Lower Valley, Bodden Town.

Some of the topics that will be covered during the sessions include an introduction to vegetable gardening, crop nutrition and irrigation, principles of pest management, home garden safety, harvest and post-harvest handling. In addition to the theoretical components of the course, participants will engage in hands-on activities.

Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks, who was at the opening session, said the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues have stimulated a renewed interest in food production.

“More people are realising the importance of growing their own food to offset rising costs, ensuring availability and to better know what goes into our foods,” he said, adding that it is a government priority to transform the agricultural sector and strengthen local food and nutrition security. The ministry has been making strides through a number of initiatives to support farmers, such as the CI-Farm programme, Tropical Grace Farmers’ Assistance Project, and the livestock development programme.

Agronomist Claudette McKenzie-Bowen and Crop Extension Officer Oral James from the Department of Agriculture will be leading the sessions.

For those who missed out on this course, the DoA has asked people to stay tuned to its social media pages for news of similar sessions this year.