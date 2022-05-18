Historic Cayman swim highlights battle against plastic

Oly Rush swims around Grand Cayman (photo by Jon Schutte)

(CNS): A history-making swim all the way around Grand Cayman by British environmental activist Oly Rush not only put the island on the map for endurance open water swimming but also served to raise awareness and cash for Cayman’s growing non-profit advocacy group, Plastic Free Cayman.

After more than 36 hours in the sea swimming some 65 miles, Rush walked out of the ocean to a huge welcome in West Bay on Tuesday evening, but there were no MPs or government ministers there to mark this incredible feat.

Nevertheless, students, environmentalists and dozens of West Bayers spurred Rush on for the last few yards and were there to greet him after his superhuman efforts to raise thousands of dollars to help address plastic pollution here.

The 37-year-old plasterer from Dorset, England, who made the history books as the first person to swim around Grand Cayman, was in great spirits and doing very well when he emerged from the sea to the cheering crowd.

Rush had started out at 5am from the West Bay Dock on Discovery Day and returned to the same spot a day and a half later. Claire Hughes, the founder of Plastic Free Cayman and one of an army of support volunteers for the event, said Rush swam strong and steady throughout the incredible journey.

She said that there were no shark encounters and, with the exception of some strong currents at times, the marathon swim went off like a dream, with Rush maintaining a more or less consistent and very impressive 44 strokes per minute pace throughout the entire time.

Hughes explained that Rush swam mostly outside the reef but came inside as he passed through Colliers in East End during Monday night, guided by Steve Broadbelt from Ocean Frontiers and his team, who helped Rush through the difficult currents. Rush also came inside at Barkers at the start of the swim and again at Surfers Beach in South Sound as he headed into the final leg.

He swam in very deep water when passing Pedro Castle, but the volunteer organising team had done a risk assessment for the swim regarding sharks, Hughes said.

In 2011 two sharks were killed when open water swimmer Penny Palfrey swam from Little Cayman to Grand Cayman, marring the world record event. But Huges explained that they used shark shields at all times and except for one nurse shark there were no close encounters.

“This was a coastal navigation and we were always close to shore,” she said, explaining the difference and the confidence they had that Rush would not be at risk. Describing him as “Aquaman” and the ultimate athlete, she said he had raised awareness about plastic pollution, which was washing ashore even as she spoke to the press.

Rush was unable to speak directly to the media when he emerged from the water due to the impact of saltwater on his tongue, but he was clearly delighted to have completed the historic swim which has never been done before. Although he appeared to be in very good health, as a precaution he was taken to hospital by paramedics to be checked out.

Before setting out, Rush had said that we all have a duty to protect the planet and the people getting involved are doing so because they believe in the cause, not for financial or material gain.

“The greatest gift I have ever had was the ability to find true happiness from the natural beauty that surrounds us, to stare out to sea in awe of its vast, ever-changing picture and song, or to gaze up at the millions of stars on a clear night. Money cannot buy those emotions or feelings. It took me 30-plus years to be able to see the natural beauty out there and begin the journey I’m currently on. Whatever the outcome of this next awareness swim, I’ve fully accepted its value is far greater than the gift of life I have been blessed with,” he said, adding that he would “swim until I’m either dragged out or crawl up the beach at the finish line”.

Speaking on his behalf after he landed safely on the beach, Jen Wardman, a long-time friend of Rush and one of the local organisers for the event, said he had done an amazing job. He had done it because, like her and many of the people that were there to witness his return to land, he cares passionately about the need to address plastic pollution, she noted.

“This is incredible support,” she said as she came out of the water after paddling with Rush for the last leg of the swim. As Rush walked from the sea into the arms of friends and family, Wardman said she was overwhelmed by his efforts and that he should be celebrated.

“But it’s not about him; it’s that he was willing to die for the cause of Mother Earth and more people should wake up and take a look. Governments specifically need to understand that these issues are not going away,” Wardman said.

Hughes explained that the money Rush has raised will help PFC meet its growing needs and employ full-time staff, taking the campaign to the next level. While the last two governments have said that they intend to ban some single-use plastics, the committee formed to shape the legislation has not met since before the pandemic.

Hughes told CNS that the group has heard nothing from the government about the promised legislation since before the lockdown. She said that Rush “is really worried and disturbed by plastic pollution and that a lot of people are turning a blind eye to it, and all governments in every country need to do more”.

The fact that no one attended to represent government, either elected officials or senior administrators, was disappointing for the large team that had come together to organise the swim. The Cayman Islands Coast Guard had assisted with support for the actual swim and paramedics were on hand if needed, but despite the public concern about plastic pollution, the lack of official representation was noted.

Shirley Roulstone, one of Cayman’s most notable activists from the successful Cruise Port Referendum Campaign, told CNS that she was shocked and hurt that no officials cared enough to come out and witness this historic event, which was great publicity for the country.

“This man is a hero. He has done something really, really wonderful for us and not one single member of Parliament… is out here to witness this and show their appreciation,” she said, adding that it was also embarrassing. “I’m gobsmacked, to be honest.”

Broadbelt, CITA director for watersports and one of the volunteers who spent four hours with Rush during his East End leg, also noted the importance of this type of publicity for the islands because it shows just how beautiful the conditions are here.

“It highlights how beautiful the waters are and how safe they are to swim around. What he did was like climbing Mount Everest and it had its challenges that they had to plan very carefully for, but it was great that he chose here,” Broadbelt said, adding that Cayman is a great venue for these types of events.

The Flowers One Mile Sea Swim takes place next month and he said that this historic event helps promote open water events like that, which fill hotel rooms. “This puts Cayman on the map for open water swimming.”

Showing an appreciation for Rush’s incredible accomplishment, Broadbelt noted, “He’s got some guts.”