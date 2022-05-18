Health City moving towards training institution

Health City Cayman Islands

(CNS): World-renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty has plans to convert the hospital he founded here, Health City Cayman Islands, into an institution for training Caymanian students to become the healthcare professionals of the future. Part of the original deal Shetty made with the Cayman Islands Government to build the hospital in East End, in which HCCI received a number of controversial concessions, was that it would create opportunities for Caymanians to join the medical sector.

With construction now underway on its second major facility, located on the edge of Camana Bay, Dr Shetty has said the internationally accredited specialty hospital will become a leading medical education institution serving the Caribbean and other countries in the Western Hemisphere.

“We do have an obligation to the government and people of the Cayman Islands, who went out of their way to help us become established over the past eight years,” Shetty said in a video message on the hospital’s Founder’s Day.

“To pay them back, we will convert Health City to be an institution for training the students of the Cayman Islands as the future dynamic doctors, nurses, medical technicians with magic in their fingers… At some point in time, we need to convert our entire Health City as an institute of medical education, nursing education, paramedical education.”

Through its Healthcare Explorers programme, Health City provides a variety of educational opportunities for students here, and a number of staff members have been recognised for their outstanding contributions.

“Our goal is to save lives and improve the quality of life for our patients,” said Clinical Director Dr Binoy Chattuparambil. “To have an amazing cadre of local talent at our institution already fits into the vision of our founder to have more Caymanians pursuing healthcare careers and we look forward to this trend continuing.”