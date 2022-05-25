Gun found and three arrested in Rock Hole Road raid

(CNS): A 54-year-old man and two women aged 38 and 34, all from George Town, have been arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm after police found a loaded revolver during a raid in Rock Hole Road in the central area of the capital yesterday (Tuesday 24 May). The gun, which had six rounds of ammunition, was found by officers when they carried out a search operation under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the George Town property. All three people remain in custody as investigations continue, the RCIPS said.