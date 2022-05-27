GT man gets three years for ‘fleeting’ assault on child

(CNS): DeAnthony Russell (24) from George Town was jailed for three years on Thursday for his conviction by a jury in November last year on one count of indecent assault, which had taken place one year earlier. The local man was found guilty of exposing his penis and rubbing it against the bottom of an 8-year-old girl while she was visiting relatives at the home where he was staying. As she handed down the sentence, Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop said the one-off assault was “impulsive and opportunistic” and of a “short duration that was almost fleeting”, but it was still serious.

The little girl had been visiting the home of her cousins and had been playing outside with them and her sisters when she briefly separated from them to go inside the kitchen in search of a bin to throw away some garbage. Russell had followed the child indoors. Coming behind her, he had rubbed his hands on her buttocks and taken out his penis and rubbed that up against the child. The incident lasted for around 10 seconds or so before she ran from the kitchen and away from Russell.

A few days later the girl told her cousins and sisters, all of whom were under ten years old, what had happened and they told their mothers. The incident was then reported to the police. Although Russell denied the allegations, stating that the child was lying, the jury did not believe him and convicted him on the one count.

Outlining her sentence ruling, the judge said she had taken into account Russell’s circumstances, which included some serious mental health problems. He has suffered from schizophrenia since a road accident when he was a teenager in 2014 and was described by probation officers as having a chronic substance abuse problem.

Although he has a long rap sheet, largely related to drug offences, Russell has no previous convictions for sexual crimes. But a social inquiry report found he was at high risk of re-offending in general and at medium risk of further sexual offences.

The crown had asked for a sexual harm prevention order, which the judge granted, to prevent him from spending any unsupervised time with young girls after he is released from jail.

As she handed down the three-year prison term, the judge also aired her concerns that Russell, who was already in custody serving for other crimes, was not taking any programmes or engaging in any useful activity while behind bars, and she recommended a number of rehabilitation programmes he should take.