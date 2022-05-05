GT man faces attempted rape charge

(CNS): A 40-year-old man from George Town was expected in court Thursday to face charges of attempted rape after attacking a woman at her home off Tropical Gardens Road on Monday. The man, who knew the victim, is alleged to have gone to her house that morning and attempted to force himself sexually on the woman, ripping her clothes and threatening her.

The woman resisted and a struggle ensued in which the victim received some injuries. The man eventually left the location. The woman made the report to the police that evening and the following morning the suspect was arrested.