GT man charged with assault and robbery

Police car parked at the courthouse

(CNS): A 21-year-old man from George Town has been charged with assault and robbery in connection with a violent incident that took place outside the Power Bar at the Marquee Plaza on Lawrence Boulevard, George Town, back in February. The man was remanded in custody when he appeared in court Friday and is due to appear again on 27 May. In the meantime, police say the inquiry continues in relation to a second man also allegedly involved in the violent attack.

The victim sustained serious head and facial injuries during the assault, which happened at around 10:30pm on Sunday, 20 February, and was perpetrated by at least two men.

The police have been assisted in the investigation by CCTV footage of the suspects involved in the attack, which was released to the public in March as investigators asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the men believed to be responsible.