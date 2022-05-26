Fuel import costs increased 44% in 2021

Fuel tanks at Jackson Point

(CNS): Petroleum and petroleum-related import costs grew by 44% last year, reaching a record $128.9 million as a result of the high average prices of all major fuels brought into the country, according to the Annual Foreign Trade Statistics Report published by the Economics and Statistics Office on Thursday. The report reveals that the total value of goods imported into Cayman in 2021 was $1,281.9M, an increase of 15% from 2020. Non-petroleum imports amounted to $1,153M, up 12.4% from the previous year.

From machinery to clothes to alcohol, Cayman imported more of just about everything except cigarettes, which fell by around 18% last year. The only other category to reflect a decline was non-monetary gold which was down 70%.

The visible trade deficit was wider than ever, as the increase in imported goods was accompanied by a decrease of 19.6% in the already small amount of annual exports from Cayman.

The figures reflect not only a bounce back from a decline in imports during 2020, when Cayman’s borders were closed as a result of the pandemic, but surpassed the value of imports in 2019, which stood at $1,189.7M. Over $355M worth of stuff was brought into Cayman in the last quarter of last year, the most the country has ever imported in a single quarter.

Although the significant increases in the value of goods being imported reflects the increase in costs, it also shows that Cayman Islands residents and the business community show little regard for the pressing need to address the country’s excessive consumption, which is contributing to significant waste management issues. With the ReGen waste-to-energy facility still several years away, the goal to reduce our garbage remains elusive.

Meanwhile, the ESO also published the third-quarter report for the country’s GDP for 2021, which showed an increase of 1.7% in economic activity in the Cayman Islands in the first nine months. Most sectors grew and it was no surprise to see real estate recording the largest increase, as property sales grew by 6.5%. Construction saw a 5.7% increase and the financial sector recorded a steady 2.4% growth by the end of September.

But as the borders were still closed at the end of the third quarter of 2021, tourism-related sectors, such as hotels, restaurants and transport, all contracted. However, it is understood that the economy grew even more during the first quarter of 2022 and most of the figures reflected in this latest ESO publication have been surpassed.