Fuel import costs increased 44% in 2021
(CNS): Petroleum and petroleum-related import costs grew by 44% last year, reaching a record $128.9 million as a result of the high average prices of all major fuels brought into the country, according to the Annual Foreign Trade Statistics Report published by the Economics and Statistics Office on Thursday. The report reveals that the total value of goods imported into Cayman in 2021 was $1,281.9M, an increase of 15% from 2020. Non-petroleum imports amounted to $1,153M, up 12.4% from the previous year.
From machinery to clothes to alcohol, Cayman imported more of just about everything except cigarettes, which fell by around 18% last year. The only other category to reflect a decline was non-monetary gold which was down 70%.
The visible trade deficit was wider than ever, as the increase in imported goods was accompanied by a decrease of 19.6% in the already small amount of annual exports from Cayman.
The figures reflect not only a bounce back from a decline in imports during 2020, when Cayman’s borders were closed as a result of the pandemic, but surpassed the value of imports in 2019, which stood at $1,189.7M. Over $355M worth of stuff was brought into Cayman in the last quarter of last year, the most the country has ever imported in a single quarter.
Although the significant increases in the value of goods being imported reflects the increase in costs, it also shows that Cayman Islands residents and the business community show little regard for the pressing need to address the country’s excessive consumption, which is contributing to significant waste management issues. With the ReGen waste-to-energy facility still several years away, the goal to reduce our garbage remains elusive.
Meanwhile, the ESO also published the third-quarter report for the country’s GDP for 2021, which showed an increase of 1.7% in economic activity in the Cayman Islands in the first nine months. Most sectors grew and it was no surprise to see real estate recording the largest increase, as property sales grew by 6.5%. Construction saw a 5.7% increase and the financial sector recorded a steady 2.4% growth by the end of September.
But as the borders were still closed at the end of the third quarter of 2021, tourism-related sectors, such as hotels, restaurants and transport, all contracted. However, it is understood that the economy grew even more during the first quarter of 2022 and most of the figures reflected in this latest ESO publication have been surpassed.
See the reports on the ESO website.
inflation and cost living/doing business will cripple cayman econmoy within 6 months.
our politicians are not capable of addreesing the issue as all they ever do it tax and spend.
It’s going to be exciting to see my already insaine utility bill double.
I wasn’t very excited when the greedy essobees jacked up the price of gasoline! Is this some crazy scheme to force us to buy electric vehicles?? The effing oil companies are crazy! Now the people running our utilities will keep jacking up the cost of living until they have everything….. and that won’t take very long!
Another reason to ramp up the adoption of renewable energy….Caymanians are being ripped off by the government and CUC who are proving to be too slow and incompetent in shifting Cayman towards cheaper, cleaner energy sources that are more sustainable for the Islands.
They’re afraid that renewables will take place of their engines, dropping their share price in the process. The decision makers hold shares too and that is our problem.
Thanks to our government helping with the cost of living by reducing stamp duty on fuel prices.
/s
In the Brac gasoline is duty free but still 6.38 p g, duty free only makes businesses owners richer. Duty free is Never passed on to consumers and Government don’t care, for they never checks to see if its passsed on