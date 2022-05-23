Four injured, one critical after Sunday night crash

(CNS): Police are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash on Shamrock Road Sunday night that left one person with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries. The RCIPS is appealing for information about the crash, which happened at about 10:20pm in the Spotts Newlands Road area involving a white Hyundai minivan with a sole occupant and a blue Ford Sports Trac truck carrying three people.

All four people involved were transported to hospital for treatment. The rear seat passenger of the Ford Sports Trac is believed to have sustained serious and life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Hyundai, who was extricated from the vehicle by the Cayman Islands Fire Service, is believed to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford truck and the front seat passenger were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit on 946-6254 or 949-4222.