Four injured, one critical after Sunday night crash
(CNS): Police are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash on Shamrock Road Sunday night that left one person with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries. The RCIPS is appealing for information about the crash, which happened at about 10:20pm in the Spotts Newlands Road area involving a white Hyundai minivan with a sole occupant and a blue Ford Sports Trac truck carrying three people.
All four people involved were transported to hospital for treatment. The rear seat passenger of the Ford Sports Trac is believed to have sustained serious and life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Hyundai, who was extricated from the vehicle by the Cayman Islands Fire Service, is believed to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford truck and the front seat passenger were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit on 946-6254 or 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via the Miami-based Cayman Crimestoppers.
Category: Local News
And yet, still no God damn cops on the road checking speeds and other infractions.
This makes me genuinely angry. The lives ruined with needless deaths or life changing injuries is staggering.
RCIPS and DVDL need to get serious. I wouldn’t mind a lot of hard roadblocks for a while. Literally, check every vehicle for a couple of hours every time. Make sure the cars are road-worthy and the drivers are fully legal. Yes, this will cause traffic, but so does every serious accident due to crap vehicles and crap drivers being a menace on these roads.
It would take seconds to just check that lights work (including brake), tires are not threadbare, and their frickin windshield isn’t cracked like a conch.
It would entail a lot of tickets, arrests, and vehicles being towed away, but I’m so fed up right now.
Without question one of the most dangerous stretches of road you will encounter anywhere. And still nothing is done about it by either successive governments, the police or ultimately the road users themselves given they are ones choosing to drive like lunatics along this stretch. Pathetic really.