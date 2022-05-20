Falklands beats out Cayman to secure first OT city



Port Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands

(CNS): Port Stanley, the capital of the Falklands Islands, has become the first town in a British Overseas Territory to be granted city status, and Douglas, the capital of the Isle of Man, is the first town on a Crown Dependency to be given the same honour. However, the Cayman Islands’ application for George Town to become an official city, one of 38 bids seeking city status as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, was unsuccessful, though Governor Martyn Roper said it was a close-run thing.

“I know many of you will join me in my disappointment in learning that despite a very strong application George Town has not been successful in achieving City Status,” Roper said in a press release issued from London, where he is on an official visit. “I know an incredible amount of work by the Cayman Islands Government went into the application and we were very close. However, there were a considerable amount of applications.”

He added that Cayman should take pride in the quality of the application and look ahead to future bidding rounds. “I believe we would stand a very good chance at the next round,” the governor said.

Roper noted that this was also the first time any BOT or and Crown Dependencies were eligible to bid and the Falklands is marking the 40th anniversary of the war, which probably swung things in its favour.

Bangor in Northern Ireland, Colchester, Doncaster and Milton Keynes in England, Dunfermline in Scotland and Wrexham in Wales were also awarded city status. There are no prizes or special rights in becoming a city but it is believed to add prestige and encourage tourism.