Fahie planning return to work as premier of BVI

BVI Premier Andrew Fahie

(CNS): The premier of the British Virgin Islands, Andrew Fahie, has said he will not resign from his job leading the overseas territory and that he was “framed” by the BVI’s “colonial masters”. In a social media message, which he asked to be circulated, sent from jail after his arrest last week on drug trafficking and money laundering charges, Fahie said he expected to be released on bail on Wednesday and would be returning to the BVI to resume his job as premier.

Fahie’s social media message (click to enlarge)

He claimed he had been framed by the British with the help of the US government in order to oust him from office and urged the people of BVI not to be fooled.

Hundreds of people in the BVI took to the streets on Monday to protest the proposed imposition of direct rule by the UK Government, which coincided with a visit by the overseas territories minister. Amanda Milling travelled to the territory to begin talks with BVI Governor John Rankin and other officials on how the country would be run, given the situation relating to Fahie and the publication of a damning public inquiry, which found the governance of the country was “appallingly bad”.

Fahie is facing charges of conspiracy to import 3,000 kilos of cocaine and money laundering after being caught in a sting operation in Miami on Thursday. Fahie is accused of agreeing to a $700,000 deal to allow traffickers to use BVI ports.

According to the indictment, Fahie asked undercover informants working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and posing as drug cartel members if they were law enforcement because, he said, the British were trying to oust him from office.