Fahie planning return to work as premier of BVI
(CNS): The premier of the British Virgin Islands, Andrew Fahie, has said he will not resign from his job leading the overseas territory and that he was “framed” by the BVI’s “colonial masters”. In a social media message, which he asked to be circulated, sent from jail after his arrest last week on drug trafficking and money laundering charges, Fahie said he expected to be released on bail on Wednesday and would be returning to the BVI to resume his job as premier.
He claimed he had been framed by the British with the help of the US government in order to oust him from office and urged the people of BVI not to be fooled.
Hundreds of people in the BVI took to the streets on Monday to protest the proposed imposition of direct rule by the UK Government, which coincided with a visit by the overseas territories minister. Amanda Milling travelled to the territory to begin talks with BVI Governor John Rankin and other officials on how the country would be run, given the situation relating to Fahie and the publication of a damning public inquiry, which found the governance of the country was “appallingly bad”.
Fahie is facing charges of conspiracy to import 3,000 kilos of cocaine and money laundering after being caught in a sting operation in Miami on Thursday. Fahie is accused of agreeing to a $700,000 deal to allow traffickers to use BVI ports.
According to the indictment, Fahie asked undercover informants working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and posing as drug cartel members if they were law enforcement because, he said, the British were trying to oust him from office.
At least he was not issuing a government credit card or groping or abusing women.
Pure bureaucratic harassment!
This dude is delusional. I’m still wondering what the Senegal guy he owed money to did for him to “fix” his election in return for $83,000 balance. It’s all recorded and he admits to doing so much! His goose is cooked. Mother England is not going to let him off. They’ll cooperate with USA to ensure that.
Dude is the definition of a Narcissistic Sociopath!
Sir Alden too.
Yeah. The US Courts are going to bail a foreigner and allow him to leave the country whilst facing charges that he was involved in a conspiracy to smuggle 3 tons of coke. Happens all the time.
…and we wonder why the crooks here are so hell-bent on building a bigger and deeper cargo port in GT to accommodate the larger cargo ships from Colombia. smh.
History tells us that, while not likely, his claims are not beyond the realm of possibility. That said, he is responsible for his own actions and will have to face the consequences.
Shame he does not have a Cayman jury to hear his case…
How could a Premier of ANY jurisdiction allow himself to be caught up in this situation? Tell you how; Greed! He saw an opportunity for easy $$$ and took it. He made his own bed, so time to lay in it and stop playing the victim of his “ colonial masters”. It’s an excuse to cover up his own selfish, greedy ways. Get ready for 10 years imprisonment . Do the right thing and resign for the people of BVI AND the BOTs.
Message from jail…better seek the lord mr premier…
Well, the Brits have carried out far greater acts of colonial shame and manipulation – history is the evidence.
I’ll reserve judgment for the time being.
They have him on tape. Read the indictment. You think they would claim he said and did the things they say he did, saying the conversations were recorded, and they don’t have tapes? How about what was he doing in that private jet in Miami when he was arrested?
What about that Mary donkey story? Is he going to use that one too?
We are blessed that even our donkey riding, full moon sexually stimulated politicians are not this bad.
Crazy. You know what else starts with a “C”? Corruption.
Not the sharpest tool in the shed…
If a substantial number of people in the BVI back him on this, there can be no clearer evidence that they, as a people, are too ignorant or corrupt to be capable of managing their own affairs.
Just like West Bay and Bodden town voters….”too ignorant to know what they’re doing”.
Every time these low life scum get caught, it’s the fault of the UK, or Governor or Colonial masters.
Add GTC voters to above list of ignorant voters.
We need a national vote.
Start a petition
We do need a National vote for Premier.
Lol. Sure bud. Surrrrreeeeeee….
hahahahaha
Has no clue how the U.S. Justice system actually works.
‘Colonial masters’ what a joke. BVI can claim independence at any time. I am sure the UK would be delighted to be rid of them.
It was the “colonial masters”, so quick to play the ‘race card’. Yawn. The UK should enforce independence and just walk away.
Yes. But we should give all the BVI registered corporate vehicles a chance to move here first.
Fiscally a good move, but greedy and selfish.
“Colonial masters”, what a goober. Since he won’t be returning to the BVI anytime soon, it doesn’t really matter what he says or does.
This guy is a complete whackjob!
Well, if he says he was framed then hang him up on the wall, wall of shame that is.
His heart is pure and his hands are clean.
My thoughts exactly. Scum bags all sound the same when their selfish and destructive behaviour is exposed. The drug trafficking charges aside, it seems the U.K. had reason to remove him anyway.
The sad reality is that neither the Governor nor the Commissioner of police have been here long enough to catch the relevance of that quote. I hope someone might brief them.
Wonder if they heard of First Cayman Bank? Or Richard Parchment’s fax machine?
Carrots and milk at the Seminole Hardrock! <>
Is that where a cocktail waitress defiled the forever honorable’s hand by placing her bottom cheek on it.. ?