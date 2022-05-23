Experts identify long list of Cayman’s climate risks

Beach erosion at Boggy Sand

(CNS): A group of experts working with the Minister of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency to produce a climate change risk assessment has identified a long list of threats to the Cayman Islands. Two UK agencies have drafted an ‘evidence report’ offering what ministry officials said was the most detailed assessment of climate change impacts ever undertaken for the Cayman Islands.

The next step is a public meeting, which is being held on Wednesday to seek input as work continues towards a national climate policy.

The UK’s Centre for Environment Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) and the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) have found 52 key risks and opportunities related to biodiversity and habitats, the economy and society. Over the course of a two-day technical workshop, local stakeholders and regional experts will review, score and rank this list to inform a final report, which is expected to be completed by September.

Representatives from Cefas and UKCEH are visiting Grand Cayman to facilitate the public meeting, interviews with local news media, and a two-day, invitation-only technical workshop with stakeholders from the public sector, non-governmental agencies and academia.

Premier Wayne Panton, who holds the sustainability portfolio, said the climate change risk assessment is a critical first step in reviewing and updating his government’s policy on climate change.

“The risk assessment framework is a means of agreeing and prioritising mitigation and adaptation actions to protect human life, our natural environment and our economic prosperity,” he said. “The stakeholder input received throughout this process will help us develop a robust climate change policy and strategy for the Cayman Islands.”

Panton signed the deal with the UK agencies when he was in Glasgow last year for the COP26, and it has been paid for through the governor’s office.

The scientists are warning that Cayman will face a number of climate-related issues in the coming years, especially where the marine environment is concerned. Dr John Pinnegar, Cefas Principal Scientist and Lead Advisor, said the assessment is an important step to building local resiliency.

“The Cayman Islands will face many challenges in the future, including more frequent coral bleaching events, changes to the abundance and distribution of key fishery species. This assessment will help the government identify the most pressing risks in order to build resilience,” he said.

UKCEH Project Manager Christopher Barry said the work “across land, sea and water is crucial for understanding the complex challenges that climate change presents for both people and nature in the Cayman Islands, and we look forward to discussing these findings with its stakeholders”.

Governor Martyn Roper said he was pleased the UK has been able to offer both technical support and all of the £110,000 funding to help provide this comprehensive Climate Change Risk Assessment.

“I know there is much interest in this initiative so I encourage the community to attend the public meeting or to take part in the survey and make your contribution to this important initiative which will benefit everyone across the Cayman Islands.”

People can hear more tomorrow (Tuesday 24 May) when representatives of the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, the Department of Environment, Cefas and UKCEH will be on Radio Cayman, starting at 1pm.