DVDL customer injured at inspection centre

DVDL at Breakers

(CNS): A customer was taken for “medical assistance” on Tuesday morning following an undisclosed incident while the individual was at the Department of Vehicle and Driver’s Licensing Centre in Breakers getting a car inspected. Officials from the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure said they were aware that a customer was hurt and were now investigating, but gave no details of what had occurred.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and customers remains our priority,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the DVDL will be hoping that things go more smoothly tomorrow when the department is hosting a Customer Appreciation Day at all three locations (Crewe Road, West Bay and Breakers) to promote the various services available at DVDL, including online services, the customer support unit and private garages for inspections. Customers conducting transactions throughout the day will receive special giveaways and light refreshments.