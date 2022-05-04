Driver denies culpability for killing pedestrian

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): Terry Hodgson (46) has pleaded not guilty to charges of causing the death, while uninsured, of Peter Andrew Wright (32) after he ran him down in the early morning hours of 26 November 2020. Hodgson denied the charges when he appeared in court Friday and was bailed until his trial by jury in September.

Sometime before 6am near the junction of Woodland Drive on Shamrock Road, Hodgson, who was driving west towards George Town, hit Wright, who was attempting to cross the road to catch a bus. Wright, a Jamaican national living and working in Cayman at the time, was taken to hospital and died the following day.