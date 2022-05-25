Doctors ready to support baby formula changes

(CNS): Health Services Authority paediatrician Dr Linden Swan has confirmed that some families here are being impacted by the baby milk formula shortage in the United States, especially those with babies who have allergies or other special feeding issues. But he said that doctors are ready to support families with babies who are transitioning to one of the different formulas that are available. So far, formula is being sourced outside the US and changing to a different brand will not be life-threatening, even though some babies may experience mild symptoms, Dr Swan said.

CNS made enquiries after some mothers raised concerns about what contingency plans the government had in place to address any possible shortage here. While officials have not spelled out what is happening at the ministerial level, Dr Swan said that doctors will be able to help families through formula transitions and help mothers to breastfeed as much as possible.

“The shortage of formulas in the US has adversely affected families in the Cayman Islands, especially those with babies on special formulas,” Dr Swan said. “To circumvent this, parents are switching gradually to formulas that are still available locally while some parents are even importing from Canada, Jamaica and other countries. In addition, some mothers are relying more on breastmilk and using formula as a backup.”

The babies most affected are those on a special formula due to cow’s milk protein allergy or other reasons, he explained.

“Changing formulas will not be life-threatening for most babies, even though some may experience mild symptoms such as rash, spitting-up or loose stools,” he added. “If parents are unable to obtain alternative options for their babies and if they become ill, our paediaticians are able to manage any nutritional and health challenges that may arise by providing supplements and medications to alleviate symptoms.”