Cruise deal to help Cayman relay new policies

(CNS): A new “tailored strategic agreement” between Cayman’s tourism ministry and the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association will improve channels of communication and help promote the destination as it shapes a new cruise policy. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan explained that opening better channels of communication with the regional body that represents the cruise lines ahead of the likely formal reduction of passenger numbers coming here will help the PACT Government in its goal of promoting quality over quantity.

Speaking to CNS, Bryan said that as the Cayman Islands “changes the cruise tourism model, we need to inform people about the changes ahead of time and this agreement will help us do that and still promote the destination”.

Bryan said that in time he hopes some of the key issues for stakeholders will also be addressed through the new communication channels, such as the share of excursion revenue for operators and converting cruisers into overnight guests. But he warned that, as the government works on the new approach to cruise tourism, operators have to “stick together” and stop trying to undercut each other, as he pointed out that the race to the bottom on prices harms everyone.

Cayman is currently going through the process of developing a new cruise tourism and transport policy. The goal is to reduce the annual number of cruise passengers and thereby reduce the negative impact the sector has on the environment and infrastructure. The ministry is currently considering submissions made during a tendering process for consultants to undertake the policy review.

In the meantime, Bryan said that this “exclusive marketing package” will allow Cayman to market the destination directly to FCCA cruise lines. “Safely and successfully welcoming cruise passengers back to the Cayman Islands has been one of our top priorities, as it is of significant importance to our local tourism industry and community,” the minister said, adding that working strategically with the FCCA would enhance the cruise experience.

The deal gives tourism officials here open access to the FCCA Executive Committee, which includes the top players of the main cruise lines. It will give ‘Destination Cayman’ a prominent presence at industry conferences, including speaking engagements, to allow the ministry and the Department of Tourism (DoT) as well as Cayman’s cruise operators to directly promote what the islands have to offer.

“This marketing package offers the best exposure for the Cayman Islands to build a closer relationship with the FCCA and member cruise lines, as well as with cruise and travel stakeholders, consumers and more than 25,000 travel agents,” Bryan said. “It will showcase the Cayman Islands brand and image throughout the year to decision-makers, while relaying our message and displaying our offerings through the FCCA’s conferences and events.”

This Presidential Level Strategic Development Destination Partnership package is being offered to only three Caribbean destinations and is in some respects a way of taking back some control and ensuring that Cayman benefits from cruise tourism.

Some of the other features include a focus on converting cruise guests to stay-over visitors, promoting summer cruising, engaging travel agents, creating consumer demand, and developing a destination service assessment that will detail strengths, opportunities, and needs.

FCCA President Michele Paige said the agreement will expedite the recovery of livelihoods that have been on hold since the start of the pandemic. “Through this agreement, FCCA will fulfill the Cayman Islands’ individualised initiatives, which focus on assisting the private sector, improving employment, fostering cruise lines’ purchase of local goods and more that will help Caymanians prosper from the economic impact that the industry brings,” she said.

But many people now believe that the economic benefits from cruise tourism are outweighed by the multiple negative impacts of the industry. Major cruise lines continue to face criticisms over the number of positive cases of the virus aboard the ships, and their failure to report the exact numbers as they attempt to play down outbreaks as ships move from destination to destination.

While the Ministry of Tourism is keen to focus on the quality rather than quantity of cruise visitors, the whole industry is fuelling increasing controversy, with public sentiment turning against the industry. Even some people who are dependent on tourism for their livelihoods would like to see Cayman improve its overnight product and move away from cruise ships altogether.

But the DoT believes that too many people remain dependent purely on this sector to make a living and welcomed the ministry’s move to work more directly with the cruise lines.

“For decades, cruise tourism has been intrinsic to the Cayman Islands identity,” said Cayman Islands Director of Tourism Rosa Harris. “Through this partnership with FCCA, we are eager to further elevate our tourism product and welcome a new generation of adventure-seekers aboard cruise ships.”