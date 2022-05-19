Cruise deal to help Cayman relay new policies
(CNS): A new “tailored strategic agreement” between Cayman’s tourism ministry and the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association will improve channels of communication and help promote the destination as it shapes a new cruise policy. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan explained that opening better channels of communication with the regional body that represents the cruise lines ahead of the likely formal reduction of passenger numbers coming here will help the PACT Government in its goal of promoting quality over quantity.
Speaking to CNS, Bryan said that as the Cayman Islands “changes the cruise tourism model, we need to inform people about the changes ahead of time and this agreement will help us do that and still promote the destination”.
Bryan said that in time he hopes some of the key issues for stakeholders will also be addressed through the new communication channels, such as the share of excursion revenue for operators and converting cruisers into overnight guests. But he warned that, as the government works on the new approach to cruise tourism, operators have to “stick together” and stop trying to undercut each other, as he pointed out that the race to the bottom on prices harms everyone.
Cayman is currently going through the process of developing a new cruise tourism and transport policy. The goal is to reduce the annual number of cruise passengers and thereby reduce the negative impact the sector has on the environment and infrastructure. The ministry is currently considering submissions made during a tendering process for consultants to undertake the policy review.
In the meantime, Bryan said that this “exclusive marketing package” will allow Cayman to market the destination directly to FCCA cruise lines. “Safely and successfully welcoming cruise passengers back to the Cayman Islands has been one of our top priorities, as it is of significant importance to our local tourism industry and community,” the minister said, adding that working strategically with the FCCA would enhance the cruise experience.
The deal gives tourism officials here open access to the FCCA Executive Committee, which includes the top players of the main cruise lines. It will give ‘Destination Cayman’ a prominent presence at industry conferences, including speaking engagements, to allow the ministry and the Department of Tourism (DoT) as well as Cayman’s cruise operators to directly promote what the islands have to offer.
“This marketing package offers the best exposure for the Cayman Islands to build a closer relationship with the FCCA and member cruise lines, as well as with cruise and travel stakeholders, consumers and more than 25,000 travel agents,” Bryan said. “It will showcase the Cayman Islands brand and image throughout the year to decision-makers, while relaying our message and displaying our offerings through the FCCA’s conferences and events.”
This Presidential Level Strategic Development Destination Partnership package is being offered to only three Caribbean destinations and is in some respects a way of taking back some control and ensuring that Cayman benefits from cruise tourism.
Some of the other features include a focus on converting cruise guests to stay-over visitors, promoting summer cruising, engaging travel agents, creating consumer demand, and developing a destination service assessment that will detail strengths, opportunities, and needs.
FCCA President Michele Paige said the agreement will expedite the recovery of livelihoods that have been on hold since the start of the pandemic. “Through this agreement, FCCA will fulfill the Cayman Islands’ individualised initiatives, which focus on assisting the private sector, improving employment, fostering cruise lines’ purchase of local goods and more that will help Caymanians prosper from the economic impact that the industry brings,” she said.
But many people now believe that the economic benefits from cruise tourism are outweighed by the multiple negative impacts of the industry. Major cruise lines continue to face criticisms over the number of positive cases of the virus aboard the ships, and their failure to report the exact numbers as they attempt to play down outbreaks as ships move from destination to destination.
While the Ministry of Tourism is keen to focus on the quality rather than quantity of cruise visitors, the whole industry is fuelling increasing controversy, with public sentiment turning against the industry. Even some people who are dependent on tourism for their livelihoods would like to see Cayman improve its overnight product and move away from cruise ships altogether.
But the DoT believes that too many people remain dependent purely on this sector to make a living and welcomed the ministry’s move to work more directly with the cruise lines.
“For decades, cruise tourism has been intrinsic to the Cayman Islands identity,” said Cayman Islands Director of Tourism Rosa Harris. “Through this partnership with FCCA, we are eager to further elevate our tourism product and welcome a new generation of adventure-seekers aboard cruise ships.”
Converting cruisers to stay-over is a myth from the 90’s.
I was shocked when I went down to the port the other day and saw that there are no improvements whatsoever!!! Two years they had the opportunity to improve, however, it is still a joke!! The taxi and tour operators are still running around with signs from ancient days, trying to get customers, fighting against each other, cutting prices, etc.. No wonder these cruise lines are taking advantage of the situation, we have no foresight when it comes to improvements with our services. 20 years from now, they will still be chasing people with the same signs, complaining how the cruise lines are taking advantage of the situation. Of course they are going to take advantage, they are business people!!! My dad used to tell me; you can only think as deep as your mind allows. In this case, must be a lot of shallow ones working the cruise lines. Just a thought; you cannot complain about others when they are improving on their situation and you are stuck in reverse!!
So let’s see if I can put this in simple terms. Kenneth Bryan signed a contract to pay the FCCA (call it marketing) to do what they already wanted to do, which was bring cruise ship tourist to Cayman.
Why isn’t this man our Premier?
I’ll believe it when I see it
Putting lip stick on the pig doesn’t change it. Mass cruise tourism does NOT benefit Cayman no matter how you try to sugar coat it.
It does change it, it makes it more attractive :8)
Q. What could be propelling a further premature secret agreement with the wrong emissary agency – with a history of abusive and dishonest representations to mega-liner cabal – BEFORE our RFP even goes out to seek new cruise policy submissions? The top action item should be not to bend any more with the FCCA pay-to-play intermediary. Cut them out.
FCCA do not represent our target market, which are the passengers aboard the superdeluxe luxury liners: Viking, Regent Seven Seas, Silversea, Seabourn, Atlas, SeaDream, Azamara. Even Virgin would be a step up. Kenny doesn’t offer any skill set or knowledge to be the lead negotiator on anything other than a drug deal.
What’s the difference?
These ships are all floating Petri dishes
Why do we have to spend exhorbitant amounts of money to market the islands to the cruise lines? Have they not heard of us by now? Are they unaware? Shouldn’t they be coming to us and begging us to allow their ships to stop here? Sounds like the power is in the wrong hands.
Piers soon come…
I don’t even know what to say about this. SMH
KB out of his league.
Prime target. FCCA lovin’ this shit.
Cruise ships are not money makers.
https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20220517-palaus-world-first-good-traveller-incentive?utm_source=bbc-news&utm_medium=must-see
Let’s do something smart, not short-sighted. Quality…stay-over…forget daytrippers, unless you can advise us who is really benefitting financially Mr. Bryan.
Start by kicking out #1 and work your way down (where applicable).
Caribbean cruise lines ranked by price
1 – Princess Cruises (Cheapest)
2 – Holland America Line.
3 – Royal Caribbean International.
4 – Norwegian Cruise Line.
5 – MSC Cruises.
6 – Carnival Cruise Lines.
7 – Celebrity Cruises.
8 – Disney Cruise Line.
Back to business as usual. What a wasted opportunity to get a better tourism product here.
Quality over quantity with FCCA…what a joke…
PACT better not mess this up because the PPM have proven to be no better for Caymanians