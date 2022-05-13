COVID has cost public purse over CI$333 million

HSA staff during the pandemic

(CNS): Government has spent at least $202M and missed out on revenue of more than $131M as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, but it could be considerably more, the Office of the Auditor General has found. In a new report looking at the impact of the pandemic on the public purse, Sue Winspear said she and her team were not able to count every bean, especially spending and losses by some statutory authorities and government-owned companies (SAGCs) and not all of the accounts they used were audited.

She also warned that COVID is still taking a toll on the public purse and will do so for some time to come.

On the day Winspear published her report, the government was dealing with an increase in community spread that is impacting the economy. An estimated 1,667 people are currently infected and unable to go to work or school while eight people remain in hospital. As of Thursday, the seven-day rolling average case number was 116 after another 273 people tested positive over the previous two days.

Winspear said the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant effect on government finances between March 2020 and March 2022, but this report focuses on lost revenue, the amount spent and on what, rather than how it was spent.

There is little analysis or judgement in this audit about the purchase of things like test kits and PPE or any scrutiny of the cash given to tourism stipend recipients or small business owners. With the exception of some queries about money spent by the Department of Education on janitorial services, the report focuses on expenditure alone rather than process and management, which is expected to be the subject of a separate report.

“COVID-19 has been a major worldwide pandemic that has had a significant impact on global health, societies and economies,” Winspear said after the publication of the report. “The Cayman Islands has not been spared from this. In mid-March 2020, the government started to take a number of actions to suppress the spread of the disease, and many of these have continued.”

Despite the significant spending, she said she welcomed the action taken by successive governments to suppress the spread of the disease and said the costs could have been far worse. She made it clear that spending continues and at this point the OAG is not able to do a comprehensive assessment of everything that has already been spent or the exact amount of revenue lost.

“There is no doubt that governments have succeeded in preserving life during the pandemic. However, the actions taken, while sheltering residents from the worst effects of the virus for a significant period of time, have had a substantial financial impact, which we estimate to be at least $333 million over the two years to March 2022,” Winspear stated.



She said the closure of the border had a huge impact on the tourism industry and contributed to the bulk of the spending and revenue losses. Half of the money was on supporting individuals and businesses.

“The financial consequences of COVID-19 could be with us for some time,” Winspear warned. “The government continues to manage the spread of the virus through testing and vaccinating people, and it could take some time for the tourism sector to recover fully to pre-pandemic levels. We will continue to monitor the additional costs.”

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said the report provided a valuable record of the key measures taken in the government’s response to COVID-19 and their financial impact.

“This information is important for accountability and longer-term planning,” he said, noting that the country will be managing the pandemic into the foreseeable future. Given other potential emergencies that could disrupt the economy, the report will be useful as the public sector considers long-term financial sustainability.

Manderson also said the report shows how policy initiatives worked and the outcomes achieved for the Cayman Islands including the absence of community transmission to any significant degree until September last year.

“It was no accident that the Cayman Islands had a unique and sustained period of no community transmission while the pandemic raged in most other parts of the world,” Manderson stated in a release from his office. “It is no coincidence that we have not suffered the large-scale hospitalisations and deaths experienced in most other jurisdictions, as we slowly and strategically reopened our economy and ports.

“Rather, our success is testament to the work of thousands of public servants and other concerned stakeholders who worked tirelessly and with personal sacrifice to support the elected governments. Together, we kept our people safe, our country functioning, and made travel to and from the islands possible,” the DG added.