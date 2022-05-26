COVID-19 weekly report changing to reflect more diseases

(CNS): The weekly COVID-19 report covering the third week of May, which was released Thursday morning, will be the last report dealing with the coronavirus pandemic alone. Given the emerging global diseases like monkeypox, next week it will become a newsletter that covers all communicable and non-communicable diseases impacting the community. This last COVID-19 report shows the first drop in positive cases in over a week since an uptick began in March.

However, the latest figures for this week show that the seven-day rolling average is still over a hundred. Almost 200 more positive cases were reported on Monday and Tuesday and there are still more than 1,700 people in isolation as a result of SARS-CoV-2.

Between 15 and 21 May, 833 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to Public Health. This was a drop from the previous week of 62, although test numbers increased by more than 100 to 2,691, with a positivity rate of 31%.

During the week 15 people were in the hospital, 60% of whom had been vaccinated, including 20% who had received boosters. Only one new patient was admitted as a result of COVID but four other patients who came to the hospital for unrelated issues and were not ill from the virus tested positive through the hospital screening.



Since March 2020, 284 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalised and the virus played a part in the death of 28 people in the Cayman Islands since the pandemic reached these shores. To date, more than 25,500 cases of coronavirus have been reported here. But a high vaccination rate, with over 94% of the population aged over five years old having had at least one dose, kept hospital admissions low during the current wave of cases.

But officials are phasing out the weekly COVID-19 situation report as the country moves on from the pandemic. Instead a weekly letter will outline new public health challenges and risks, such as monkeypox, as well as the situation relating to COVID-19.

“It is vital that we continue to strengthen our local surveillance system and preparedness status while maintaining prevention measures, such as frequent handwashing and mask-wearing inside public spaces, which offer protection for more than just COVID-19,” officials said.