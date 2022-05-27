COVID-19 travel regulations to run another month

(CNS): Cabinet has now extended the Control of Covid-19 (Travel) (No. 2) Regulations until the end of June, officials said Thursday evening. This brings them into line with the management regulations, which were also extended until the end of June last month. The extension of the rules surrounding travel means that unvaccinated adult tourists with no connections to the island are still prohibited and all travellers will still need a negative COVID-19 test taken 24 hours before arrival.

See the government notice here.