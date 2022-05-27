COVID-19 travel regulations to run another month
(CNS): Cabinet has now extended the Control of Covid-19 (Travel) (No. 2) Regulations until the end of June, officials said Thursday evening. This brings them into line with the management regulations, which were also extended until the end of June last month. The extension of the rules surrounding travel means that unvaccinated adult tourists with no connections to the island are still prohibited and all travellers will still need a negative COVID-19 test taken 24 hours before arrival.
See the government notice here.
With all of the mixed messages from Public Health and the political arm of government nobody knows if they are coming or going. This whole thing is being treated like a joke by the above-mentioned entities/groups.
drop the vaccination requirement.
drop the negative test requirement.
let’s get back to pre-covid travel.
we do not test everyone for the flu, chicken pox, meningitis, etc. and covid is no worse than these and a plethora of other communicable diseases.
can someone explain why you would have restrictions on travel between two jurisdictions which both have similar levels of covid infection?
will wait for answers.
elect clowns, get clowny outcomes
Questions- has any application from a fully vaccinated Cayman resident been refused by travel Cayman? If no, to reduce wasted resources, perhaps the government can remove the Travel Cayman approval requirement for fully vaccinated Cayman residents (nationals and work permit holders) ??
Follow the money. Purchased tests must be sold at profit.. Purchased face-masks must be sold at profit. When it is all sold out, leaving the “maintenance” minimum, all restrictions will be lifted. Don’t forget someone is making money on embroidered COVID stuff as well.
All those in the tribe that have Covid jobs now need Covid restrictions just to keep on the payroll. That’s why the rest of us must pay.
Why would the government change it ? The CIG just announced raking in the largest ever amount of cash in the first quarter of the year, without substantial stay over tourism. Cruise tourism is only back to assist a special interest group in topping up their already substantial income. CIG vanity projects and wastage can go on unchecked, whilst those who live here will have to abide by Covid restrictions for the foreseeable future. The Pact clown car can wheel out the well worn adage of “protecting the population” (which is frankly utter bs, given the cruise tourism situation), at the same time as frittering away the huge financial resources generated by the financial sector.
Austin Harris / lawyers out there. – if you’re reading this can you please let us know if there is a basis for a legal challenge to all of this totalitarian BS?
I’ll finance a large part of the case.
Enough is enough.
Travel restrictions and masks in schools for the poor children. Come on we’ve got so many lawyers on island – where are they in the time of need ?
what an Asinine decision (again!!) Pact are pathetic. I cant wait for the next Election
Laughing stock of the planet.
This last sentence is confusing: “ The extension of the rules surrounding travel means that unvaccinated adult tourists with no connections to the island are still prohibited and all travellers will still need a negative COVID-19 test taken 24 hours before arrival.” — does that mean testing is needed for travel until the end of June? Or do these restrictions remain in place after the regulations expire?
PACT is finished.
The same people that oppose precautions are likely the same people driving like maniacs daily.
I can’t believe Fosters and Kirks are not spraying my entire body…
Got to pay extra for that.
Oh, I thought we were already paying extra. At Kirks at least.
How much is it?
There is no spray for dumb.
I dunno, I tend to use mace for that.
Read your hospital bill, one charges an extra $34 if memory serves me correct, for the service of screening you for covid and providing a mask if necessary on using their facility.
Why? This sort of massive restriction on people and huge cost needs a good policy reason. With covid rife domestically but largely irrelevant and unstoppable keeping out a covid positive traveller makes no difference at all.
Does it have to be a negative PCR test to come to Cayman, as per the article, or is a Lateral Flow test ok?
Negative, certified LFT.
This government is a complete joke. Who advises them? What are the decisions based on? Is anyone there reading international news? Hasn’t the UK abolished all mandates months ago?
The UK abolished travel restrictions as of 18 March, and were the first country to do so.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/all-covid-19-travel-restrictions-removed-in-the-uk
Part of the UK’s guidance document “COVID-19 Response: Living with COVID-19” is the identification and acquisition of various antivirals and other treatments. I wonder where the Cayman Islands are in regard to these ideals.
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-response-living-with-covid-19/covid-19-response-living-with-covid-19
If we are to take the UK policy as good guidance for the Cayman Islands in regard to Covid 19, then we must insist that the Cayman Islands government acknowledge the existence of Long Covid and fund programmes to address the issue. The UK leaders know that relaxing Covid precautions will result in an increase in cases of Long Covid and will for the long haul. Being responsible, they have long since put big funding and meaningful systems in place to address Long Covid. And from our devil-may-care Government? Crickets.
There you are, took you a while. How’s things under your bed today?
You get to enjoy a ‘double whammy’ of unnecessary admin/paperwork when flying to Canada
Hubris.
Cruise shippers can do whatever but I have to fill out a travel time form just to travel on my own dime. Great. You people are idiots.
keep the unvaxxed out!
Have you not been paying attention for the last two years? Vaccinations only protect the vaccinated by reducing the symptoms sufficiently so that serious illness is reduced. Being vaccinated does not stop you carrying or transmitting the virus, period.
Therefore this is a personal protection issue, because being vaccinated or not has absolutely no impact on you, it is your responsibility to protect yourself by vaccination not my responsibility to shield you from your own stupidity.
Allow tourists with health insurance covid cover and a clear LFT 24 hours before travel.
Idiot, unvaxxed is no different than Vaxxed, they both can infect anyone, and the infection from an unvaxxed person is no more harmful than from an unvaxxed person, fools like you need to stop your discrimination against unvaxxed individuals.
Hopefully this all ends at the end of June (including wearing a mask on flights from Miami to Cayman, despite not wearing a mask the other 10 hours of my journey). Otherwise, they will just defer this to September, and then say in September, its a new school year so let’s continue further.
The farce continues….