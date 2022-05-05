COVID-19 claims life of an elderly patient

(CNS): An elderly patient with severe commodities who was positive for COVID-19 has died, Public Health officials confirmed Thursday. This brings the total deaths in the Cayman Islands related to the virus to 28. Another six people remain in the hospital, three of whom have been vaccinated. Over the last two days 191 people have officially reported a positive test for SARS-CoV-2, including another 16 cases on the Sister Islands, pushing up the seven-day rolling average case number to 97. There are around 1,302 active cases of the virus in the community.

With the virus here to stay, the Department of Environmental Health has been conducting a training course on COVID-19 ventilation requirements in buildings for its officers, engineers, laboratory staff and other relevant government employees.

“For the last two years, we have been facing the battle to prevent and minimize the spread of COVID-19,” said DEH Director Richard Simms. “Ventilation and air quality are crucial aspects of the work we carried out at the Department. As science is continuously evolving DEH continues to provide opportunities for our staff as well as other agencies to continue learning and remain current and effective.”

Ruth Otero and Armando Chamorro, environmental consultants from CIH Environmental Solutions Inc., introduced techniques to evaluate proper ventilation in public and private buildings, specifically dilution ventilation related to COVID-19. They also focused on the operation of HVAC systems to minimise the potential for SARS-CoV-2 virus transmission.

The course dealt with ventilation fundamentals, so DEH staff will be able to recognise and anticipate problems relating to COVID-19 and formulate mitigation measures. The invitation to the training was extended to colleagues within the CIG who have responsibilities related to building control and maintenance and/or Public and Environmental Health.