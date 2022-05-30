Cops seize gun after stabbing in Prospect

(CNS): Police seized a firearm and arrested two people after responding to an assault at a home on Domino Street, Prospect, early Sunday morning in which one man was stabbed. The RCIPS said that two men and a woman, all known to each other, were involved in an altercation during which the woman brandished a firearm at one of the men. He grabbed the gun from her and turned to leave, but as he did the other man stabbed him.

The injured man left and was helped by the occupants of a nearby residence on Satinwood Street, where he stayed until officers arrived. Armed police went to the house where the assault took place and recovered the loaded gun, which contained one round of ammunition. Emergency services took the injured man to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for the stab wound and has since been released.

Later on, a 28-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from George Town turned themselves in and were both arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and wounding. They remain in custody as investigations continue.

The RCIPS expressed appreciation to the people who assisted the wounded man, one of whom is a juvenile who first answered the man’s calls for help.