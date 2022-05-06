Convicted cocaine dealer fights deportation

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): A Colombian man who was convicted of drug smuggling in 2019 and given a four-year jail term made a successful step in preventing his deportation when the Grand Court ruled that the Immigration Appeals Tribunal should re-hear his case. Alan Lawrems Taylor Dominguez (49) was jailed for his central part in a 2017 conspiracy to import cocaine with former customs officer David Lobo and a number of other men. Soon after his release in July 2019, his permanent residency was revoked.

But Dominguez has been married to a Caymanian since 2013. He has a Caymanian child with his wife and is stepfather to her two other Caymanian children. He also received his right to permanent residency and the right to work as the spouse of a Caymanian in 2014.

When Dominguez applied to the IAT to overturn the decision of the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board to remove his PR certificate, he argued that his Caymanian family would suffer if they were all parted and it was not safe or suitable for him to take them all to his native Colombia.

Justice Alistair Walters, who heard Dominguez’ application to the Grand Court last month, found that the IAT had not properly considered the situation relating to his family and erred in law by failing to apply the correct legal principles to its assessment of the human rights at play in this case under section 9 of the Bill of Rights.

The judge said the IAT applied “incomplete and outdated legal principles” and the consideration was not meaningful or balanced.

The IAT claimed it did consider the family. But in the letter to Dominguez upholding the board’s decision to revoke his PR and put him at risk of deportation, the IAT said his crime was so serious that it weighed heavily in the decision compared to other factors.

“The Tribunal took account of the adverse effects failing to reinstate the Appellant’s RERC would have on his Caymanian family, however, the seriousness of the offence overrode the Appellant’s right to live here with his family in the Tribunal’s opinion,” the letter stated. “As a non-Caymanian the Appellant abused the privileges afforded to him as the spouse of a Caymanian and is not now entitled to have those rights re-instated as a result of the hardships to be suffered by his family.”

But Justice Walters wrote in his ruling that the tribunal did not carry out a reasonable analysis to arrive at this position. Hs pointed out that the members of the status board and the tribunal are not immigration or human rights legal experts.

“It is also common knowledge that members of statutory boards and constitutional commissions are volunteers,” the judge said. “Without suggesting for one moment that the members of such bodies are anything other than hardworking and dedicated to what they do, I am not of the view that those bodies can be regarded as specialist,” the judge said, as he pointed to comments by the chief justice in a previous case that said such bodies require heightened scrutiny by the court.

In his ruling Justice Walters also found that there were no policies and procedures relating to the issues at hand for the IAT and status board to use for legal guidance.

He pointed out that while this did not necessarily mean their decisions were wrong, it made them “susceptible to criticism in that, without a clear framework establishing and setting out how these bodies approach their statutory role and particularly the exercise of statutory discretion, it is difficult to understand how decisions have been taken, on what basis, whether they are reasonable and proportionate and whether they are consistent”.

He ruled that the case should be re-heard and also ordered the government to pay Dominguez’ costs.