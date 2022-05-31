Conman ‘sells’ Honda Fit three times
(CNS): At least three people, thinking they were buying a car, handed over cash as a deposit or full payment to a man who said he was selling a black Honda Fit, registration #189-455. None of them has received delivery of the car because this is a scam and the person pretending to sell the car does not own it, police said.
The vehicle belongs to a local rental company and the attempted sale is a con.
The police want to hear from any witnesses or other potential victims who may have also been offered the car, which is a popular model in the subcompact car category.
They also urged anyone buying a vehicle to always request the logbook and registration details to ensure the person is the legitimate owner before handing over any cash.
Anyone who has information regarding this man or who has interacted with him over the Honda is asked to call 911, or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via the Miami-based Cayman Crimestoppers.
Ummmmm don’t believe it until you see it and hold the keys… And car.
I have it on Saturday’s and Sunday’s it says in the small print
Is this man in jail? Oh right, I forgot; we don’t jail criminals, nope. We charge them, investigate, then kick the can down the road and years later, perhaps convict them of a crime, which will likely result in little or no prison time. After all, I’m sure he was just trying to feed his family. 🙁