Conman ‘sells’ Honda Fit three times

(CNS): At least three people, thinking they were buying a car, handed over cash as a deposit or full payment to a man who said he was selling a black Honda Fit, registration #189-455. None of them has received delivery of the car because this is a scam and the person pretending to sell the car does not own it, police said.

The vehicle belongs to a local rental company and the attempted sale is a con.

The police want to hear from any witnesses or other potential victims who may have also been offered the car, which is a popular model in the subcompact car category.

They also urged anyone buying a vehicle to always request the logbook and registration details to ensure the person is the legitimate owner before handing over any cash.

Anyone who has information regarding this man or who has interacted with him over the Honda is asked to call 911, or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.