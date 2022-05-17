CMO urges people to help curb COVID spread

Interim CMO Dr Autilia Newton

(CNS): Fourteen people are currently in hospital “for COVID-19 related causes”, six of whom are vaccinated, according to Public Health, and another 1,738 people have formally tested positive for the virus. Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton has said that she doesn’t want to cause alarm but people need to be more aware of protocols to curb the spread.

While the number of serious cases remains relatively low, with so many people in lockdown, the virus continues to have a detrimental impact on both private and public sector services.

“Living with COVID-19 requires us to acknowledge the threat the virus poses to us and to respect that the infection control measures in place, especially indoor mask wearing, are in the best interest of the entire community,” the CMO said.

She encouraged people to get boosted to protect themselves from the recent resurgence in community spread and increasing infections to ensure that people suffer only mild symptoms. However, at the moment, regardless of how brief someone’s symptomatic experience with the virus is, they must still wait for at least seven days before exit testing and have a negative test before going back to school or work, which is taking a toll on the community.

Public Health officials also reminded everyone that it is mandatory to report a positive lateral flow test (LFT) for both clinical and epidemiological purposes as concerns remain that number of actual cases of the virus is probably far higher than the official figure.

Another 399 people officially reported positive tests over the holiday week, health officials revealed Tuesday, including 17 new cases in the Sister Islands, where there are currently 91 active cases. The seven-day rolling average case number across the islands is now 114.

Anyone over the age of eighteen who has received both primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine more than three months ago and those who have received their third dose over six months ago are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters.