CMO urges people to help curb COVID spread
(CNS): Fourteen people are currently in hospital “for COVID-19 related causes”, six of whom are vaccinated, according to Public Health, and another 1,738 people have formally tested positive for the virus. Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton has said that she doesn’t want to cause alarm but people need to be more aware of protocols to curb the spread.
While the number of serious cases remains relatively low, with so many people in lockdown, the virus continues to have a detrimental impact on both private and public sector services.
“Living with COVID-19 requires us to acknowledge the threat the virus poses to us and to respect that the infection control measures in place, especially indoor mask wearing, are in the best interest of the entire community,” the CMO said.
She encouraged people to get boosted to protect themselves from the recent resurgence in community spread and increasing infections to ensure that people suffer only mild symptoms. However, at the moment, regardless of how brief someone’s symptomatic experience with the virus is, they must still wait for at least seven days before exit testing and have a negative test before going back to school or work, which is taking a toll on the community.
Public Health officials also reminded everyone that it is mandatory to report a positive lateral flow test (LFT) for both clinical and epidemiological purposes as concerns remain that number of actual cases of the virus is probably far higher than the official figure.
Another 399 people officially reported positive tests over the holiday week, health officials revealed Tuesday, including 17 new cases in the Sister Islands, where there are currently 91 active cases. The seven-day rolling average case number across the islands is now 114.
Anyone over the age of eighteen who has received both primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine more than three months ago and those who have received their third dose over six months ago are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
See current vaccine and testing schedule
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
Absolutely delusional to believe we can do any more to stop the spread of Omicron.
It is here to stay no matter what we do.
Thankfully our high vaccination rate and excellent health care system will us ride out this wave and any future waves that might occur.
Time to lift all restrictions for entry to the island and remove masking in school’s which do nothing but slow down are children’s emotional and social development.
Must report what now? Oh hell no.
Lateral flow and self release. Anything more is ludicrous.
How can you speak about curbing but yet allow the carnival virus fest. It’s time to just let people be. Focus on the baby formula crisis.
Not reporting. Time to move on.
Gotta love the cost of tourism. 26 dead and counting, still 3,000 unemployed Caymanians, and only 1 million in Government Revenue each month. What’s the math on that?