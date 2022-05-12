CIG rakes in near $447 million in just the first quarter
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government earned a record $446,906,000 in the first three months of this year, the most it has ever collected, surpassing budget predictions and resulting in a whopping first-quarter surplus of almost $221 million. CIG collected over $73M more at the start of 2022 than in pre-pandemic 2019. As well as the increase in revenue, government managed to save significantly on expenditure, fattening out the public purse and putting PACT in a strong position for the economic uncertainties ahead.
While the first quarter is always government’s highest-earning period because of the money collected from offshore business fees, 2022 has had a bumper start with much of the extra cash due to those fees and the performance of Cayman’s financial sector, which is making up for all the lost tourism revenue. Government earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were not only the highest ever but also surpassed what the finance ministry had projected in the 2022 budget by almost $13M.
Although government is spending more than ever on public services, expenses for the first quarter were less than expected for this year, amounting to almost $226M, some $5.6M lower than forecast. However, this was still $67.6M more than in 2019, before the pandemic began changing the shape of the budgets. The government’s cash position has improved and is over $83.6M more than expected. Bank account balances on 31 March 2022 stood at over $535M and debt has fallen to a new low of just $218million.
The healthy public finances were welcomed by Finance Minister Chris Saunders, who said the detailed results reflected the strength of the financial industry. “When we examine the revenues driven by the financial services sector that are collected by the Registrar of Companies and CIMA, we see that the confidence in our financial services sector remains strong, despite the many global challenges.”
While the tourism sector is beginning to recover, it is well short of pre-pandemic levels, and duties on fuel and alcohol, which are charged by volume and not value, are also still below 2019 levels. “The silver lining in all of this is that overall confidence in our economy and our stewardship of government finances remains high. The results speak for themselves,” Saunders added in a press release about the results.
According to the unaudited report, while offshore fees dominate government’s earnings, providing around 64% of coercive revenue, import duty was the other big earner, as well as stamp duty and work permit fees.
The massive increase in earnings has covered the increase in public spending, which has been fueled by the growing demand for public services and the extra money government has had to spend as a direct result of the pandemic and on health care.
The ex gratia stipend added $12.1M dollars to the spending side of the balance sheet and the statutory authorities and government-owned companies collectively underperformed, recording a combined net operating deficit of $5.2M for first quarter of 2022. While some SAGCs did better than expected, including the Port and Water Authorities, others, such as the HSA, underperformed.
But the civil service payroll tab was much lower than expected, saving around $8.5M on predicted personnel costs, largely due to the number of vacant posts.
In the report’s conclusion, the government accountants said the first-quarter performance gives the CIG cause to be optimistic but over the remaining three quarters of 2022, costs will have to be diligently monitored to ensure spending is not incurred unnecessarily.
“It is anticipated that there will continue to be economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The continued relaxation of international travel restrictions is likely to boost revenues in the economy in areas such as tourism over the coming months,” they added.
Premier Wayne Panton said the results reflected one of the first priorities of the PACT government, which was to stabilise the government’s financial position following the negative impact last year of the pandemic. Thanking Saunders for “his diligence in containing overall expenses… while simultaneously increasing our cash position”, he welcomed the surplus.
He also noted that government’s financial success is achieved in partnership with the civil service. “The positive results are a testament to civil service’s commitment to ensuring value for money, careful timing, and where possible, reducing expenses while maintaining or increasing standards of service,” the premier said.
Comparison of the Q1 financial performance over the last three years:
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Revenues
|$373,660,000
|$353,189,000
|$404,212,000
|$446,906,000
|Operating Expenses, Financing Costs and Non-Operating Costs
|$158,256,000
|$180,898,000
|$207,981,000
|$225,941,000
|Operating Surplus of Central Government
|$215,404,000
|$172,291,000
|$196,231,000
|$220,965,000
|Surplus/(Deficit) made by Statutory Authorities and Government Companies
|$1,343,000
|$4,964,000
|$7,447,000
|$(5,247,000)
|Surplus of the Entire Public Sector
|$216,747,000
|$177,255,000
|$203,678,000
|$215,718,000
|Total Bank Account balances
|$747,145,000
|$659,621,000
|$611,208,000
|$535,374,000
Summary of breakdown of revenues collected in several categories compared to prior years:
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Import Duty Revenues
|$51,758.000
|$50,445,000
|$45,110,000
|$53,677,000
|General Registry Fees
|$131,627,000
|$126,454,000
|$139,288,000
|$151,231,000
|CIMA Fees
|$86,635,000
|$78,792,000
|$125,885,000
|$138,890,000
|Work Permit Revenues
|$21,409,000
|$20,212,000
|$17,974,000
|$26,694,000
|Property-related Revenues
|$17,224,000
|$18,961,000
|$24,141,000
|$21,806,000
|Tourism-related Revenues
|$15,302,000
|$11,638,000
|$169,000
|$3,186,000
|Other Coercive Revenues
|$11,663,000
|$10,574,000
|$12,811,000
|$11,399,000
See the full report in the CNS Library.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
Our country owes a debt of gratitude to the pioneers of our financial services industry. Also to the current owners/stakeholders, industry leaders, quality service providers who are invaluable as they understand our role in global financial services. Having a sound regulatory agency e.g. CIMA and our status as a tax neutral jurisdiction helps to drive this economic miracle.
There can no longer be any debate about what is the primary driver of Cayman’s economy and government revenues which helps to pay for all government related services that are provided. The 2019-2022 COVID pandemic best illustrates the point.
For continued growth and future success government must protect, support the financial services industry, and allow for greater meaningful consultation with elected and non-elected government i.e. the Civil Service as the administrative arm of government at times seem disconnected or take a myopic view to the realities considering how some decisions are made and policies implemented which may and usually results in negative consequences for industry.
Cayman needs to have an accountable, responsible, transparent and consistently professional leadership at all levels in the governance model. These qualities are imperative for our continued collective success. These key factors has allowed successive governments to take credit for impressive balance sheets, revenue projections and credit ratings that make us the envy of the region.
There must be real accountability regarding how millions are spent and potential revenue is lost due to an ad hoc concessions process that is politically driven. During a boom in certain industries e.g. construction/development these giveaways to wealthy entities and stakeholders can be best described as government sponsored corporate welfare. This is no longer sustainable.
The beneficiaries are primarily political donors, financiers, friends and business associates. The current system currently has no guidelines, structure, tracking or justification. I maintain it is deliberate to avoid real accountability, transparency and tracking/management by multiple governments.
In closing, has the time arrived to start a Cayman Sovereign Wealth Fund? I hope the current administration will see the merits in doing so to help bolster our financial prospects long term.
Regards
Johann Moxam
Any unpaid bills helped make this surplus
Time to reduce import duty on fresh fruits and vegetables that can’t be grown on island.
We need to help struggling Caymanian deal with the exorbitant cost of living costs by eliminate import duty on more food and clothing essentials.
It ain’t just struggling Caymanians my friend. The rest of us have to eat and clothe our families too.
and imagine what we could do if we trimmed the waste in the civil service!
And the Sovereign Wealth Fund we should now be investing in and which could also be augmented by our pension contributions. Reducing costs and increasing gains.
How about not charging us Caymanian stamp duty when purchasing a house for the second time in our life time? There’s circumstances where people no longer live in their first purchase and are in dire need to buy a house for the second time but can’t afford a down payment plus the ridiculous %7.5 govt stamp duty!
I would settle for 50% stamp duty..Government needs the revenue and I would be happy to pay my part..Nothing is ever for free..
This might spell a reduction in duty on essential items like food and fuel to offset high inflation but we’ll have non of that no Chris will we?
447 million and still no large public green space for exercise or recreation and no 400m track for the public to use (that 320m asphalt oval behind the middle school is a disgrace and cannot be described as fit for purpose). Childhood and young adult obesity rates are probably the highest in the Caribbean, yet where are our priorities? SAD.
go for a walk at the botanic park with the kids.
Ah yes. Look at the CIMA funds collections this year. Ridiculous.
That is good. If funds “use” our jurisdiction, they should contribute something.
Time to put some extra in the government pension fund.
In other words, confirmation that cruise ship tourism is not needed and we should focus on stay over tourism.
Always remarkable to see others always willing to sacrifice the income of others for their own perceived comforts.
Yes exactly. Cruise ship business was not a factor in this financial report. Proves we don’t need those floating septic tanks of ships
THANK you to the accounting firm partners for their persistence in getting the Private Funds Act passed and amendments to the Mutual Funds Act.
NO THANK you to the law firm partners (led by the Maples and Walkers) and most fund directors for trying frustrate the process at every turn to try to limit the scope of these Acts.
Accountants won in the end; lawyers and fund directors lost. See, the sky didnt fall and the funds industry didnt collapse?
The audit partners don’t need any thanks. Their pockets are 100x heavier now than they ever were.
Don’t break your arm patting yourself on the back, the added cost has pushed several of my clients to choose other jurisdictions. Thankfully, there is literally nothing left for the audit firms to overcharge for local sign off. I am sure they will soon lobby for each local company with a T&B Licence to be audited.
to be bankrupted soon.
How about even a 4% COLA CIG? Too much to ask for Civil Servants being 30%+ behind?
CIMA and TIA are both performing a stellar job in killing the Financial sector so not much to jump up and down about Chris.
Now watch how they waste it.