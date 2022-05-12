CBC detention centre full, Cubans moved to Gun Bay

Elliott Conolly Civic Centre in Gun Bay

(CNS) UPDATED: Another seven Cubans, including one woman, arrived in Cayman Brac waters on Thursday morning and disembarked their vessel. This brings the number of migrants currently held by Customs and Border Control Service to 170 and the detention centre is now at capacity. As part of its Mass Migration Contingency Plan, CBC officials said that the Elliott Conolly Civic Centre in Gun Bay, East End, is now being temporarily used to house 23 of the migrants who have arrived in Cayman over the last few weeks.

The civic centre in Gun Bay is one of four listed in the MMCP as supplemental short-term accommodation for migrants.

“It was necessary to activate the temporary housing plan,” said CBC Director Charles Clifford. “With the assistance of Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI), the Elliott Conolly Civic Centre has been set up to temporarily house some of the migrants while alternative accommodation for migrants is established.”

The Mass Migration Committee met again on Wednesday to work on plans for alternative accommodation to help avoid using the other civic centres to house migrants. Thirty-seven migrants were recently transferred from Cayman Brac to Grand Cayman due to insufficient resources on that island to manage them effectively.

Officials said the committee would continue to meet regularly, as required, to discuss and address any migrant-related concerns.

The Human Rights Commission has raised concerns about housing migrants in civic centres because of issues such as the quality and limitations of the facilities. As a result, Cayman officials began placing Cubans in approved accommodation in the community.

In 2018 the HRC challenged the idea of detaining asylum-seekers at all, though the CBS has not said if any of the migrants currently detained have applied for asylum. If they don’t apply, they are regarded as economic migrants.

The HRC is not part of the Mass Migration Committee, which is responsible for implementing the contingency plan, and it is not clear if any members have been consulted about the management of the growing number of arrivals.

CNS has contacted HRC Chair Dale Crowley about the decision to place migrants in civic centres, and we are awaiting a response.