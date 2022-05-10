Cayman’s UK rep confirms she has no British passport

British passports issued since March 2020 are blue, as the UK phases out the EU burgundy passports

(CNS): The Cayman Island representative in the UK, Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, has confirmed that she worked for almost a year heading up the London Office on a Canadian passport as she doesn’t yet have a British one. Following the questions raised recently about her eligibility to work in the United Kingdom, she issued a statement on Tuesday outlining the circumstances. Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose also told CNS on Monday evening that while a significant mistake was made, lessons have been learned.

Ebanks-Garcia said she entered the UK on her Canadian passport last summer, stating clearly that she was there to work as Cayman’s UK representative and no questions were asked.

“The travel document I used when entering the UK on July 10th, 2021 was my Canadian passport. As a Caymanian who was born in Canada, I possess Caymanian status, like many other Caymanians who are born overseas. On entering the UK, I was open and clear with the border control officer that I was starting a new post as the Cayman Islands Government Representative to the UK. There was no concern raised,” she said.

“As a Caymanian who is entitled to a British passport, and wanting to be able to travel with such a passport in my official capacity as the Cayman Islands Representative in the UK, I commenced the steps necessary for obtaining a British passport in April 2021, starting with being naturalised as a British Overseas Territories Citizen. I was naturalised on 14 September 2021,” Ebanks-Garcia stated.

She returned home at the end of March, she said, explaining that this was a combination of annual leave and work.

“It was during this trip home that it was brought to my attention, by my Chief Officer, that questions had been raised regarding my right to work status in the UK and that I should ensure I have a British passport to continue working in the UK without doubt,” she said. “When this was brought to my attention, I took immediate action to rectify the situation and applied for a British passport while home in Cayman.”

Aside from not having a British passport, despite being eligible for one, no visa application had been made for her by the ministry or Cabinet Office before she left for the UK. Ebanks-Garcia played down the seriousness of this omission and it is not clear if there will be any consequences, given what appears to be an infraction of British law.

Meanwhile, Ebanks-Garcia said she was looking forward to continuing the work representing Cayman in the United Kingdom.