Cayman’s UK rep confirms she has no British passport
(CNS): The Cayman Island representative in the UK, Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, has confirmed that she worked for almost a year heading up the London Office on a Canadian passport as she doesn’t yet have a British one. Following the questions raised recently about her eligibility to work in the United Kingdom, she issued a statement on Tuesday outlining the circumstances. Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose also told CNS on Monday evening that while a significant mistake was made, lessons have been learned.
Ebanks-Garcia said she entered the UK on her Canadian passport last summer, stating clearly that she was there to work as Cayman’s UK representative and no questions were asked.
“The travel document I used when entering the UK on July 10th, 2021 was my Canadian passport. As a Caymanian who was born in Canada, I possess Caymanian status, like many other Caymanians who are born overseas. On entering the UK, I was open and clear with the border control officer that I was starting a new post as the Cayman Islands Government Representative to the UK. There was no concern raised,” she said.
“As a Caymanian who is entitled to a British passport, and wanting to be able to travel with such a passport in my official capacity as the Cayman Islands Representative in the UK, I commenced the steps necessary for obtaining a British passport in April 2021, starting with being naturalised as a British Overseas Territories Citizen. I was naturalised on 14 September 2021,” Ebanks-Garcia stated.
She returned home at the end of March, she said, explaining that this was a combination of annual leave and work.
“It was during this trip home that it was brought to my attention, by my Chief Officer, that questions had been raised regarding my right to work status in the UK and that I should ensure I have a British passport to continue working in the UK without doubt,” she said. “When this was brought to my attention, I took immediate action to rectify the situation and applied for a British passport while home in Cayman.”
Aside from not having a British passport, despite being eligible for one, no visa application had been made for her by the ministry or Cabinet Office before she left for the UK. Ebanks-Garcia played down the seriousness of this omission and it is not clear if there will be any consequences, given what appears to be an infraction of British law.
Meanwhile, Ebanks-Garcia said she was looking forward to continuing the work representing Cayman in the United Kingdom.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Oh dear. She just dug the hole deeper. No Caymanian is “entitled” to a British Passport. Only British Citizens are entitled to a British Passport. To become a British Citizen (if not from birth) you first have to be naturalized or registered as a British Citizen. So perhaps someone can tell us how and when this Canadian became Caymanian, how and when she became a BOTC, and how and when she became a full British Citizen? Then we can discuss entitlement to a British Passport.
This post, 5:18, is classic crabs in the barrel nasty stuff. Leave aside your pompous attempt to sound like an immigration lawyer, the situation is, yes, not reflective of sound work on the part of Tasha’s bosses and herself. Wow! She effed up. So did they! But what “jollies” did you get from your post? I do not know the lady and I dislike her father, but for Christ in heaven’s sake stop trying to make her out to be not eligible for a British passport. Is this just a hard on you have for Eric Bush or what?
Andre’s ministry should have known when they confirmed her. Heck he should have known because he worked there. Is his ministry really saying that they shoveled this under the carpet for a year?
Andre’s? Not Alden’s?
I’m trying to think of something more boring than this. Nope, can’t do it. BTW all of these comments assume that the lady actually worked in the UK. What are the odds of that? Does lunch count? Cocktails?
I doubt she breached any laws because she is British (citizenship) and entitled to a British passport (which is only a travel document). The apparent issue is not having the ‘right’ documentation in place for those that have a check-the-box mentality.
She is not British. She first has to apply for and obtain Registration. That is yet to be granted. Right now she is (at best) a BOTC.
The article says she doesn’t have a British passport.
Does she have a British overseas territory citizen (cayman) passport?
If she doesn’t that raises a lot of questions?
If she has a BOTC passport why did she her Canadian passport to enter the UK to work for the Cayman Government.
12.11pm It won’t happen because all Civil Servants have a D.O.N. – a Doctorate of Non-Accountability awarded by Franz Manderson.
One word: entitled
One word: incompetent.
One word: Maladministration.
This story is a total nothing-burger. Of course it was reasonable for her to believe she was able to work in the UK in the circumstances.
Dr. Tasha is an incredibly hard-working, intelligent, and conscientious civil servant. Anyone can make a mistake.
Please…give me a break.Even after obtaining a U.K passport it does not give you the right to work immediately.Rose says ‘lesson learnt’.Samuel you of all people should have known.
Anyone can make a mistake? As a Brit working here I am not allowed to make such a mistake, if I do I am kicked off the island.
Caymanian born overseas? So she made a status application and had it granted, right? Please tell me that happened – because if it did not we have much bigger problems.
Why don’t you ask her dad, Capt Bryan, if he’s a Caymanian and if she’s a Caymanian.
Wholly irrelevant. Ask yourself why.
Irrelevant. Having a Caymanian father does not automatically mean that someone born in Canada in the 1970’s and 80’s is necessarily Caymanian. They have to apply for status. Did they?
So are you joyous at the fact that a person born to an obviously Caymanian father has to be humiliated by all these anti Eric Bush/anti Alden posts ( because that’s what it is) on here? Why don’t you get your brain dead stupid Members of Parliament to try to rectify the laws and regulations about important matters like this?
Did she have a dna test done as required by the immigration law because her parents were not married?
Her father is Caymanian so even if she was not born here she wouldn’t need to apply for Caymanian status. The application that should have been made is for what is called an Acknowledgement. Very easy process. It is incredible that a supposedly intelligent person could so unnecessarily land herself in such an unfortunate position.
#worldclassshitshow
Just shows you that even with a phd some people have no common sense!!
Jokers, excuses. A Ph.D. and Chief Officer did not know?! They thought going to work in the UK is like moving from West Bay to go to live and work in Northside?! Up to now, you do not understand that Motherland does not mean that you can just go in and work?
I wonder how long before we have Direct Rule? Surely there has to be a limit to the absolute lunacy on this Island?
A civil servant, being sent to another Country, with no papers, and then she blames it on the other country for not checking or raising it?
lmao. One day I will be in their position, just doing whatever I want, when I want, then let it all slide off my shoulders.
Would be interesting to see , as well as openly available ( to a qualified applicant/inquiry)as to what was actually declared to the immigration officer in Heathrow on arrival by Ms. Ebanks back in July ’21.
By her account , she declared she was working , in gainful employment in the U.K. to that officer , who then said ” That’s fine, you presented a Canadian passport ,but do not possess a work visa , Welcome to Britain ” .
Complete exaggeration.
It’s an immigration mistake. Admittedly a boneheaded one but the big deal people are making about this is absolutely staggering.
In a place which has a general attitude to immigration ‘mistakes’ along the lines or don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out’, perhaps not all that surprising that it’s a big deal.
What is ONE of the FIRST questions Immigration asks people when they are landed?
“Are you here for business or pleasure?” Even if that didnt happen, her passport would have been stamped as a visitor and she would have been given a time limit in the UK.
Pull someone else’s legs, mine are long enough.
Did she have to return to Cayman to sort her immigration status or did she return to Cayman because she knew she was visiting and had to leave before her time was up AND she couldnt afford to break her legal and ordinary residence by being outside of Cayman too long.
Is she suggesting the U.K. Border Control Officer screwed up like our own Civil Service? – highly unlikely, more likely they did not get the true facts.
Does anyone get the true facts?
This involves a straightforward breach of UK immigration rules – whether its on entry into the UK to work, overstaying, or both. So whats the Governor’s position on this? That Samuel Rose has done a full investigation and that, other than noting lessons learned, there is nothing more to be done other than castigate the press for bringing public attention to it? How about bringing the matter to the Home Offices attention so they can factor that into Ms Ebanks-Garcia’s passport application?
The civil service is a circus run by clowns like Franz Manderson and his hand picked band of merry men like Eric Bush, Jennifer Ahearn, Tasha Ebanks, Samuel Rose to name a few. No one is held accountable just look at his favored successor Eric bumbling Bush who is at the core of this latest fiasco. The bosses are desperate to keep the spotlight off his incompetence in this and all matters where he has left a mess.
Governor Roper needs to hold his people accountable and stop making excuses.
Story has more holes than Swiss cheese.
1. We are asked to believe that a UK border officer, faced with a Canadian who openly tells them that they are going to work in the UK, allows her in without a visa, even though UK immigration regulations clearly state Canadians can enter the country for up to 6 months but not work? They don’t even mention the prohibition against working?
2. Accepting that really did happen, the maximum period Canadians are allowed to enter (for non working purposes) without a visa is 6 months. By her account she entered in July 2021 and left in March 2022 – so even on that explanation she is an illegal overstayer.
3. She says she wanted to get a British passport because she thought it important for her role. She applies for BOTC with the intention of getting a UK passport 3 months before she is deployed, gets naturalised in September, but then does absolutely nothing about the next step of then applying for the British passport she thought so important until March 2022, and only after the chief officer has told her – somewhat late in the day – that she needed to have one.
Or maybe, just maybe, the need to have a UK passport or visa was recognised upfront, but it was all taking too long so she just went anyway, and having gotten in, couldn’t be bothered to complete the process.
How did she get naturalized in September if she had already moved away from Cayman in July? When did she file her application for Naturalization? I am told it takes more than 6 months? Did she get a Cayman Passport without being here? I am told that is impossible. What evidence did she provide to prove she was Caymanian as part of her Naturalization application? And if you are a British Citizen you do not need a British passport to live and work in the UK. This stinks.
No such thing as a Cayman passport.
She needed to be Naturalised as a UK citizen, to work and remain in the UK. That she could suggest this requirement was beyond the grasp of all involved, simply doesn’t hold water. Until recently she could barely work and remain legally in Cayman. Ironic that she was helming Travel Cayman to officiate who could come and go, while not Naturalised herself. This doesn’t go away, Sam. You have to fire her and accept responsibility.
Franz is the boss. Sam is the lackey.
If Eric cannot get fired for a legacy of issues do you really think Franz will fire Tasha his female version of Eric? Wake up the CS is an expensive joke
No wonder they call us a Banana Republic. Inmates running the asylum.
The Cayman Islands, the only country in the world where you can hold a passport but not be a citizen of the country. My Daughter, who was born here, received a passport without any issues, but was not ‘legally’ in Cayman because she hasn’t been added to my PR/Status, now she has multiple extension stamps in her Caymanian passport. Can someone make sense out of this.
So there’s your answer- you didn’t add your daughter as your dependent to your PR and Status applications (two separate procedures so you double-whammied yourself). My recommendation to all those aspiring to permanent residency and Caymanian Status- read and understand immigration law and regulations. If you don’t get it, ask someone that does. It is really difficult to unwind something as simple as ensuring all your dependents are ‘on record’ when filing for PR/Status…
Umm, the Cayman Islands are not a country so…
Ask Franz he was in charge of immigration for donkey years
Citizenship and Immigration status are different things. Cayman passports afford no right to enter or remain in the Cayman Islands. You need additional permissions.
Just another glorious day in our world class Civil Service.
It’s laughable that all of. Mac’s mass status grants to Jamaicans , makes them more Caymanian than “Dr” Tasha.
The only reason I cling to life is to see what happens next!
How does Tasha Ebanks look in the mirror, go about lecturing people and keep her job when she deliberately broke immigration laws which speaks to character and had to come back to Cayman or else?
Oh I see – very different rules then for a Caymanian working illegally in the UK, compared to a British person coming here to work illegally in Cayman.
Totally unbelievable! Anybody should know they cant just go work in a country without either being a citizen or obtaining relevant work visas…. This is just terrifying that these are the folks running the country they let this slip through the cracks…..
Wonder if the previous UK reps had UK passports? Having the right to get one and actually having one are two totally different things!
The Private Sector is no difference when they send employees to the U.S. on T1/2 VISAS. Immigration fraud & breaches are more common than you think. Some transient workers are given a “help-up” by professionals versed in U.S. Immigration law (& its loopholes), or simply seizing the opportunity of negligent Immigration staff and even corrupt ones.
Like the U.S., the U.K. is NO DIFFERENT.
Therefore, a Canadian Passport should not have given her limited visiting time in the Mother Country; no more than a tour of the its landscape & a perhaps a shopping trip.
It took the PR team quite a while to come up with this pretty good smooth over, I must admit. But alas, it appears not everybody is hoodwinked
The cover up is always worse than the lies except in the Caymans
We are meant to believe no one from Dr. Ebanks-Garcia down to a chief officer or PA NO-ONE considered her immigration status before she took up the appointment. Like, not even a checklist of things to do before I/she leaves. And it didnt dawn on her after she would have been admitted into the UK as a VISITOR that perhaps her immigration status needed to be considered. She knew she was there as a visitor but yet was working. SMH
“Dr” Tasha’s doctor prefix clearly does not indicate her ability to read and digest rules.
From the school of “Dr.” Frank (and others).
The constant refrain from the government mistake after mistake is that “lessions have been learned”. What the public needs is accountability, not excuses. I would proffer that the best course of action to prevent this type of thing from happening again is to remove the incompetent elements from the equation. Unfortunately, it appears that there is no actual accountability within the Civil Service.
The most obvious “lesson learned” is that anything Eric Bush touches turns to mud.
The lady has a PHD and she thought she could work as a Canadian in the United Kingdom without a visa.
That takes some believing.
Not very sophisticated.
Depends on the subject of her PhD and awarding institution.
She does NOT have a PhD!
Really, NO PhD…?… You’ll have to back that up with facts.
Even more smoke and mirrors.
My Concern is did she have a Travel Certificate to enter Cayman on her return, or was this waived by Eric Air Miles Bush?.
World Class…..incompetence. However you try and explain it away, which quite frankly she and Rose don’t, She, Eric and everyone else associated with this should go, now. It won’t happen of course.
A PhD from an institute not on the best in the world lists….& yet we claim we are best in the world
What qualifications does she have for the job? Asking for a Caymanian friend with a PhD from a world class institution. Didn’t see the list advertised…nor Chris Duggans…
Friends and minions of the mastermind Eric B.
Nepotism is how the service works and you only get hired or promoted based on loyalty to the god called Manderson. The system is not based on merit or competence it is politics in the purest sense where one man is the emperor.
Assuming Andre Ebanks should go as well. This falls under his ministry and has been for a year.
CNS: No it doesn’t. Since the 2021 elections, the London office has been under the Cabinet Office.